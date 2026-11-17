Oy Bar chef-owner Jeff Strauss photographed in front of a sign for the old Oyster House that inspired the Oy Bar name.

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When the building that houses Oy Bar sold in late 2024, proprietors Jeff Strauss and Peter Jarjour assumed they’d simply be meeting a new landlord. But within days of the sale, they learned of the building’s planned demolition. Now, after nearly two years of fighting to remain in the space, the Studio City pub that serves pastrami quesadillas and lox-bagel onigiri will close on Jan. 16 to make room for 101 housing units in a new apartment complex.

“Daily I get texts and DMs saying, ‘Is it true?’ ‘Do you have a [closing] date?’ ‘Is there any chance?’” he said.

Strauss and Jarjour, who also own Jeff’s Table in Highland Park, debuted Oy Bar in the former home of Oyster House Restaurant and Saloon in 2022. They decided on the name only while scraping the old lettering from the 50-year-old restaurant and jazz club, and kept the “Oy” as a reference to Strauss’ Jewish heritage. It informed the menu, which highlights familiar Jewish flavor profiles via reinvented bar-food classics, drawn from cuisines and other cultures from across L.A.: matzo ball ramen, hoisin-ketchup burgers, brisket-and-pickle Jewish poutine given the jokey portmanteau of “joutine.” In the back there’s Vey, a more recent patio addition to “Oy,” with its own grill-forward menu.

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Oy Bar and Vey, along with a tandem market, are now the last holdouts in the squat 1955 strip mall now plastered with demolition signs. Until recently it was also home to a hairdresser, a dog trainer, a smoke shop, and a dry cleaner. Locally based real estate developer HVN Development purchased the building with plans to open an affordable-housing complex.

Representatives of HVN could not be reached for comment but according to public documents the building was listed at $4.5 million. According to HVN four of its buildings are currently leasing across the L.A. area, as is one in Sacramento, with 10 more slated to launch in 2027. Oy Bar’s current home at 12432-12446 W. Moorpark St. is not at present represented on HVN’s online map of its current and upcoming projects.

The developer specializes in building affordable housing, and the project — like many of HVN’s developments — was processed through Measure ULA, which draws funding for affordable housing via a tax on property transfers valued above $5 million. Strauss believes that affordable housing is necessary in Los Angeles. His contention is with the development’s lack of business space.

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An employee of consulting firm Three6ixty, HVN’s primary representative, confirmed that the building is in its final approval stages, will offer 101 housing units, and that HVN’s projects do not incorporate retail, restaurants or other businesses.

“HVN’s business model is 100% affordable housing, and they don’t really have mixed-use developments,” she said by phone.

The signature Oy Burger, featuring hoisin ketchup, market lettuce, red onion, cilantro, cucumber and dijon, photographed at Oy Bar. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

“What a mistake that is,” Strauss said, “to take the neighborhood out of the neighborhood in order to get more people into the neighborhood. If we build all the housing here but there’s no jobs here, people are leaving where they are and that doesn’t work either.”

Strauss estimates roughly half of Oy Bar’s 21 employees live within a mile and a half of the bar and restaurant. Most of the remainder travel from other neighborhoods in the Valley.

Familiar to the nearby studios from his decades in the entertainment industry, the location felt like a perfect marriage of Strauss’ old and new lives, with a community he felt pulled to serve.

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Before he became a chef and restaurateur, Strauss made his name as a producer and writer on “Friends,” among other projects. After years of home cooking and hosting he turned his attention to becoming a food professional, staging in Michael Voltaggio’s Ink Sack and founding Longtable Vineyards in Napa with his wife. Unsure of how best to approach the culinary industry, a friend suggested he pop up with his own cooking at a venue hosting comedy nights in Studio City.

Strauss was instantly drawn to the drop ceiling, wood-paneled walls and the dark, throwback space. He began popping up a few nights a week in early 2019, and it was in the former Oyster House that he designed and first served what would become his signature Jeff’s Table pastrami sandwich. The food persuaded owner Jarjour to offer Strauss a permanent space at the deli of his recently purchased liquor store in Highland Park, and Jeff’s Table was born.

Strauss used the Oyster House kitchen as a prep area during the pandemic, and it inspired the fledgling chef to suggest they reopen it with his own food program.

“I was sitting in here for all that time, going, ‘I want to do the L.A. cultures nexus,’ all of the flavors next to each other like in this magical city, like when you’re in the strip mall almost anywhere in town,” he said. “You can go to the most Korean corner of town and there’s a pupuseria stuck in the middle of it, or being in Monterey Park and it’s the most Chinese and Vietnamese environment and in the middle of that is a Nicaraguan restaurant, and those smells all drift together. That’s what’s magic about this place.”

When Strauss and Jarjour launched Oy Bar the strip mall was still under its former ownership, which rented them an additional space to open a planned second location of Jeff’s Table.

But in September 2024 the owner sold the building.

Strauss, left, with sous chef Esteban Palacios at Vey, Oy Bar’s patio grill, pictured in 2025. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

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After learning of the planned demolition, in lieu of pursuing an expensive buildout for Jeff’s Table, they turned their newly leased space into a small corner store. They also refused a buyout, hired lawyers and fought to remain in the building through the end of their lease, which terminates Jan. 31, 2027.

Strauss has spent the last year and a half quietly searching for another home for Oy Bar, ideally in the Valley. While searching, he doesn’t want Oy Bar to peter out. Strauss is planning pop-ups, perhaps in other restaurants and bars, or perhaps at his own Jeff’s Table in Highland Park.

He wants the last weeks of Oy Bar to feel like a party.

“We’re going to stay here and celebrate this place and this neighborhood for as long as we possibly can,” Strauss said.

He’s encouraging his staff to experiment with their own dishes, giving them a platform with a new, rotating “family meal” special. Strauss also plans to revive some long-gone fan favorites, including the matzo ball ramen.

He might host another large-format dinner event, such as the pig roasts of years past, and is planning a special Hanukkah menu that will incorporate some of his creative latkes, which have become a signature for the chef. He’ll likely also host a New Year’s Eve party, starting the goodbye party for Oy Bar with a goodbye for the year.

“Those new things are always bittersweet,” Strauss said. “You’re always looking both backwards and forwards, so this feels like a good place for that.”

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Oy Bar is located at 12446 Moorpark St. in Studio City, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 16, 2027. Jeff’s Table is located at 5900 N. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles. It’s open seven days 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.