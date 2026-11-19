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At 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, nostalgic Angelenos at the 118-year-old Cole’s in downtown L.A. dunked prime-rib French dip sandwiches into cups of heady au jus just like the generations who came before. After a March closure and an uncertain future, the legendary restaurant and bar is back under new ownership.

The sawdust floors and the pool tables are gone, and there are white tablecloths draped beneath new menu items such as chicken cordon bleu and bubbling spinach dip. But much of Cole’s remains the same due to meticulous restoration work and a reverence for Cole’s nascent days as a dining establishment. Restaurateur Jeremy Fall and former Mozza Group hospitality manager Sean Maloney, co-owners in the venture, wanted to harken an old-L.A. form of dining akin to what can still be found in other century-old establishments such as the Musso & Frank Grill.

Historic restaurant and bar Cole’s reopened Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in downtown Los Angeles with a new tin ceiling and white tablecloths. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

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While some purists in online forums are balking at the new restaurant-forward focus, Fall, who grew up two blocks from Cole’s, said that some modernization is necessary to maintain even a nostalgic, historic business.

“Preserving its history is the priority,” Fall previously told The Times, “but we also have to be mindful of being able to keep the doors open with menu expansion. People love history, but the reason it was closing is because people weren’t going to Cole’s.”

Opened in 1908 as Cole’s Pacific Electric Buffet, the carvery, public house and purported creator of the French dip sandwich — its claim rivaled by nearby Philippe the Original — served countless commuters and downtown dwellers from the base of the Pacific Electric Building. Through the decades, as the Red Car Line rumbled above and later ceased operations, the neighborhood saw periods of rapid expansion and decay, and Cole’s itself transitioned from a full restaurant to a more pared-down neighborhood bar.

With more than $1 million in restoration and renovation work, Cole’s reopened in 2008 under the helm of Cedd Moses and his hospitality group Pouring with Heart, then called 213 Hospitality. It saw its own menu revamp with a new French dip recipe by Redbird chef Neal Fraser while its tandem bar, the Varnish, helped usher in L.A.’s craft-cocktail boom of the 2010s. But in 2025 Moses began searching for a new buyer, and that summer, announced Cole’s closure due to rising costs and a declining downtown.

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After multiple delayed closing dates, Cole’s shuttered in March. But Fall and Maloney finalized their purchase, mapped out a new menu, received the keys in August and began construction in earnest in early September just as talk of a downtown L.A. comeback has started to emerge.

Now their chef, Osteria Mozza alum Daniel Nguyen, is harkening old-world dining with chicken Cordon Bleu that oozes Comte from its mortadella-lined molten center; charred-scallion prime rib plates served with horseradish cream; airy gnocchi parisienne made with choux pastry instead of potatoes, and bubbling spinach dip that’s torched by hand and laden with caramelized onions.

1 / 9 Cole’s classic beef French dip sandwich. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 9 A new Cole’s dish of baked gnocchi parisienne is made with choux pastry. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 9 Chicken cordon bleu oozes with cheese. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 9 Many historic touches, including this stained glass, remain at the 118-year-old restaurant. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 9 Fan-favorite plaques commemorating poet Charles Bukowski and gangster Mickey Cohen’s remain above the urinals in the men’s bathroom. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 9 Bubbling spinach dip at the newly reopened Cole’s (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 9 A slice of Cole’s New York-style cheesecake topped with huckleberry compote. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 9 A pastrami French dip sandwich at Cole’s. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 9 Cole’s fried mushroom-and-cheese ravioli. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

But the stars of the menu remain the French dip sandwiches, which are now available in roast beef, Flannery prime rib (with dry-aged beef), pastrami or vegan mushroom-and-onion form. They’re served on a custom sandwich roll that required months of development by local bakery chain Clark Street, and dunked into a beef jus (with the vegan version receiving a side of red wine jus).

The cocktails lean classic, with the exception of a beef dip Old Fashioned that’s made with jus-washed rye. Cole’s famous hot mustard is returning, too, modernized only by adding real horseradish.

Food A new owner restores Cole’s merry old soul A guy walks into a bar and sees three people: a man eating a French dip sandwich, a prostitute and an exterminator.

Embracing the menu — and the iconic setting — were crucial to all members of the team.

“This place has so much character inherently, and it was really important to Jeremy and Sean to maintain the integrity of the restaurant,” said designer Sophia Bernard, who will also oversee the design of the forthcoming project in the former Varnish space in 2027. “We had such a rich history to work with, so it was mainly about: How do we tap into the history and honor the context while still giving it a fresh life?”

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New owners Jeremy Fall, left, and Sean Maloney sit in the freshly reopened dining room of the 1908-founded Cole’s. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

To do this Bernard — whose background consists almost entirely of designing residential homes — sought history-appropriate materials such as white subway tile and sturdy wood. The prior Cole’s ceiling featured a faux-vintage stamped-tin ceiling; Fall, Maloney and Bernard replaced it with actual vintage stamped-tin ceiling tiles.

They removed the game room to add more seating as well as a player piano. There’s no longer sawdust on the floor, but the modern black-and-white checkered tiles beneath the new dining room are era-appropriate. They also replaced the game room’s track lighting with additional hand-painted “COLE’S” globe lights. Some of the glass originals were broken, but Bernard tapped local historic-recreation specialist Reborn Antiques to fashion identical, new lights that are virtually indistinguishable from the century-old fixtures.

Everyone she reached out to, Bernard said, has been excited to work on the historic project.

The team maintained as many of the original and recognizable features as they could. Though the last iteration’s burgundy damask wallpaper wasn’t in the finest shape, they salvaged some and kept it lining the hallway. The cheeky plaques commemorating poet Charles Bukowski and gangster Micky Cohen’s visits to the urinals remain in the men’s bathroom.

Bernard added more millwork and trim, often staining the wood herself. During the restaurant and bar’s opening previews, dark remnants stained her wrist, palm and forearm.

Food Dueling dips: Cole’s challenges Philippe the Original’s claim for one of history’s greatest luncheon breakthroughs The claim of Philippe the Original sandwich shop that it is responsible for one of history’s greatest luncheon breakthroughs is not going unchallenged. Cole’s, at 85 the oldest eatery in L.A., advertises itself as “The Originators of the French Dip.”

She meticulously color matched some of Cole’s original banquettes to cover the new booth seating, though some of the old booths remain in the bar area — including the notorious Cohen’s legendary corner booth.

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For all of the changes and all of the lives this public house has lived, the latest version of Cole’s is meant to evoke its earliest days.

“There are still touches of it everywhere,” Bernard said, “so our hope is that as you walk around, there’s something new to discover every time you’re here, and there are little hidden gems of history.”

Cole’s is now open at 118 E. 6th St., Los Angeles, from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, with lunch hours to follow.