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On the last day of 2025, one of L.A.’s most celebrated chefs closed Birdie G’s, his most personal restaurant yet. But this fall, Jeremy Fox reopened the ode to his Midwestern and Jewish roots seen through a California lens, this time with an all-day menu and in a new neighborhood.

When Birdie G’s debuted in 2019, guests lined up for Fox’s fluffy matzoh balls, trembling slices of rose petal jello pie and caviar served with waffled potatoes and everything bagel seasoning.

L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison called it “Santa Monica’s Restaurant of the Year.” But the excitement lasted less than a year; the pandemic halted its momentum, and the ensuing years led to countless pivots from Fox and then-partners Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan, who also were owners of the Rustic Canyon Family restaurant group. In the weeks following the 2025 Palisades fire, Fox estimates revenue fell roughly 80%. By late last year, he no longer could sustain the restaurant and its 5,000-square-foot space.

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Its years-long fans mourned, but in late October, Birdie G’s was reborn again in Century City. This time it can be found at the base of Fairmont Century Plaza — home to a hotel, a spa and dozens of residential units — marking the return of what Fox calls his “biographical menu” and the restaurant named for both his daughter and grandmother.

“To know that Birdie G’s was getting a second chance, that hardly ever happens,” he said. “It’s very rare — especially in the restaurant business — to get a second life.”

When planning the relaunch, Fox wanted to hone what made the original concept so beloved. Toward the end of its run in Santa Monica, he began to realize that what resonated most with guests was the kind of elevated comfort food he’d offered at the beginning. Years of pandemic-era pivots and survival mode decisions had made some of his changes feel “over-methodical,” Fox said. With its rebirth, he wanted to return to the comforting, fun and accessible dishes.

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Some are precisely as fans will remember: The Pickle Chick still is smothering its gluten-free schnitzel in pickles and horseradish cream, the matzoh ball soup still is laced with house-made carrot miso, the famous rose petal pie with pretzel crust still is jiggly as ever and still dotted with those dark-pink, translucent cubes of jello. The cocktail menu is nearly identical, and some staff returned as well.

The signature rose petal pie, jiggly in its buttery pretzel crust, makes its return at the new Birdie G’s in Century City. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

There are a few new dishes, but Fox ensured they’re in lockstep with those originators. There are a beef tongue Reuben; multiple salads; a deeply savory, garlicky bean stew Fox developed over roughly 20 years; and a savory kugel made with duck-egg noodles, squash and brown butter, among others.

Fox is finding the balance between his signature “slightly subversive” seasonal cooking and serving whatever the complex might need. It’s his first hotel restaurant, and the daily breakfast and lunch services are a change for Fox, who primarily worked only dinner service throughout his career.

“Adding those were huge learning curves,” he said. “I spent a lot of time at the hotel and in the kitchen seeing what they were doing and what changes could be made in the transition, which was challenging because the kitchen never stops serving. Everything had to be implemented on the fly in real time, so it was a lot of adaptability on a lot of people’s parts.”

Brunch service never took off in Santa Monica, but here he’s serving breakfast options like muesli spiked with madras curry; avocado toast with blood orange agrumato; and Anson Mills-cornbread waffles with sweet pepper jam and popcorn butter. The fan-favorite burger served in Santa Monica is almost identically prepared in Century City, but be warned: It’s found only on the lunch menu due to Fox’s fear of it overshadowing the rest of his items.

There’s also a coffee bar tucked into the front of the restaurant, and while Fox provides guidance, its menu of fruit danishes, pain au chocolat and daily rotating muffins is helmed by the hotel’s executive pastry chef, Nancy Guerrero.

Operating within a hotel can bring its own stigmas, Fox said, such as facing more difficulty in developing or maintaining a restaurant’s identity. But where he once felt helpless trying to pull guests to an off-the-beaten-path warehouse complex in Santa Monica, now he feels some ease knowing that hundreds of people are often sleeping just above his dining room.

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The move to Century City was a possibility but not guaranteed when Fox closed Birdie G’s late last year. He didn’t expect it to materialize, but the deal finalized in spring.

“They wanted something different, something a little unexpected from what was at Fairmont Century Plaza already,” Fox said. “The whole time I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re gonna want Birdie G’s.’ We’re not really the typical hotel restaurant, but they believed in it and we worked on the design, and I’m really incredibly happy with how it came out.”

The new iteration of Birdie G’s takes its decor inspiration from cozy 1970s homes. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

The second location looks more like what Fox originally envisioned for Santa Monica: a warm, retro dining den inspired by the Midwest houses of the chef’s upbringing. The first iteration, built into a hangar, proved too soaring and industrial to carry that aesthetic. In Century City, with its nooks and crannies, lower ceilings and warm woods, the knickknacks and ’70s hues of avocado, orange and mustard yellow feel right at home.

Fox lived by the design ethos “less matchy, more weird,” and as such, Birdie G’s is decorated with funky wallpaper, ceramic plates, an Elvis record, a framed “Sports Illustrated” cover and other items that speak to the nostalgic chef.

So far, it’s been resonating. Past customers have traveled from Santa Monica to visit the new Birdie G’s, while many are discovering it for the first time.

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Recipes Recipe: Jeremy Fox’s Sliced Kirby Pickles Birdie G’s chef Jeremy Fox shares his recipe for pickled cucumbers from his cookbook “On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.”

Closing last year was “a roller coaster of emotions” for Fox, but this year he mostly feels relief — even as he juggles the relaunch of Birdie G’s with Edna, his new restaurant and market in San Luis Obispo. They were planned to open months apart but, due to delays, debuted within weeks of one another. It meant months of waiting for something to happen while Fox, who needs the rush of a busy dining room, felt restless and anxious. It wasn’t until the last few months, with two openings stacked atop each other, that he felt calm again.

“It was just very, very jarring to not have that schedule that I have lived my whole life on,” he said. “I like being busier. I’m either overwhelmed or floundering.”

Finally he’s feeling at peace again, whether it’s up the coast at Edna or in Century City at his revived restaurant designed to transport him — and you — to his relatives’ homes of the 1970s.

Birdie G’s is located at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, at the base of the Fairmont Century Plaza, and is open daily for coffee starting at 6 a.m., breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m.