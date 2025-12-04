The Truth About Facelifts: Dr. Jason Diamond on Deep Plane, Tech Neck & Non-Surgical Solutions

What does anti-aging look like in an era defined by filters, “tech neck,” and celebrity-fueled beauty trends? Host Melissa Magsaysay sits down with Dr. Jason Diamond, the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon renowned for his celebrity clientele and artistry in aesthetic medicine. Together, they explore how the philosophy around aging has evolved—from deep plane facelifts and non-surgical rejuvenation to the growing desire to enhance rather than change. He unpacks the move from celebrity photos to filtered selfies as patient inspiration—and what that evolution reveals about beauty and authenticity today.