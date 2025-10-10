Dodgers defeat Phillies in a wild, instant-classic walk-off to reach the NLCS | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk about the wild game and how the team is shaping up for the NLCS.