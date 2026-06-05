Dodgers Debate: The team is calm,fans should be, too

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The Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be cruising at the moment, comfortably first in their division. Injured players are healing, some are coming back to form and the bullpen has been lights out. However, fans seem to still be stressed for some reason. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson talk about why they think some fans are getting angry and who they’d trade for Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal.

