TIFF Interview: Rosalind Eleazar on Working with Chris Rock and Playing Complex Roles

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Rosalind Eleazar sits down to discuss starring as the title character in the dark Hollywood drama “Misty Green.” The actress shares what drew her to such a flawed, self-destructive role, the experience of flying to Los Angeles to audition for director Chris Rock, performing vulnerable musical numbers, and balancing the film with her ongoing work on “Slow Horses.”