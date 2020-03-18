7 Images
Coronavirus pushes hotel industry to ask Trump for $150 billion in aid
The coronavirus outbreak hits the hospitality business hard and the industry asks for $150 billion. Marriott furloughs a large portion of its workforce.
Myra Madrid, a housekeeper at Four Seasons in Beverly Hills for 10 years, was among about 800 hotel workers who showed up at a food bank set up by Unite Here Local 11 Tuesday at the Hospitality Training Academy. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Marriott International, which owns 30 hotel brands and more than 7,000 properties worldwide, has announced plans to furlough tens of thousands of workers. Above, a man jogs past a sign at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Hugo Soto-Martinez marks spots every six feet for proper social distancing in the line for people at the Unite Here Local 11 food bank. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A woman, left, gathers food at the Unite Here Local 11 food bank Tuesday for laid-off hotel workers. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Marriott workers wearing masks wait for a Lyft on in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Lydia Alvisures keeps six feet from the others waiting in line at the Unite Here Local 11 food bank for those in need given the effects of layoffs and unemployment. Her daughter works at a clinic, and Alvisures watches her five children. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
People fill up boxes at the Unite Here Local 11 food bank. The lodging industry is seeking $150 billion in aid from the Trump administration because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
1/7