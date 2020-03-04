12 Images
Biden wins 8 states, Sanders takes 4 on Super Tuesday
Joe Biden seized control of the Democratic presidential contest with a string of Super Tuesday victories over Bernie Sanders.
Democratic Presidential hopeful, Joe Biden reacts to Super Tuesday voting results at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, accompanied by his wife Jane and other family members speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt. (Associated Press)
Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden enters the stage with his wife, Jill and sister, Valerie, far right at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greets supporters during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt. (Associated Press)
A protester is pulled off the stage as Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden greets supporters after delivering a speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)
Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden greets a supporter with a dog after delivering a speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden enters the stage with his wife, Jill and sister, Valerie, far right at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, arrives to speak during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)
