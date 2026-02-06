Milan-Cortina Olympics HP rotator

Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: General view of performers and fireworks during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 0, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Two aerial actors perform next to the rings representing the city and mountain during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Dancers perform during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Laura Pausini performs during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Flagbearer Leon Draisaitl of Team Germany leads this fellow teammates during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Athletes from Team Great Britain during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)