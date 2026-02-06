Photos from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Olympic Flagbearers and messengers of peace Tadatoshi Akiba, Rebeca Andrade, Maryam Bukar Hassan, Nicolo Govoni, Filippo Grandi, Eliud Kipchoge, Cindy Ngamba and Pita Taufatofua carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Athletes of Team Italy relay the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Charlize Theron, UN Peace Ambassador, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Flagbearer Erin Jackson of Team United States walks with her teammates during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Athletes of Team Ukraine during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Athletes from Team Poland during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Athletes from Team Great Britain during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Flagbearer Leon Draisaitl of Team Germany leads this fellow teammates during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Ghali performs Promemoria (Memorandum) by Gianni Rodari during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: General view of performers and fireworks during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 0, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)