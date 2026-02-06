Photos from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

Milan, Italy. February 6, 2026: Olympic Flagbearers and messengers of peace Tadatoshi Akiba, Rebeca Andrade, Maryam Bukar Hassan, Nicolo Govoni, Filippo Grandi, Eliud Kipchoge, Cindy Ngamba and Pita Taufatofua carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)