Democracy, Fascism, and America Today | Festival of Books Panel

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On April 19, 2026, a distinguished panel of experts gathered to discuss the precarious state of American democracy and the resurgence of fascist rhetoric. Moderated by Seema Mehta, the discussion featured California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, Professor Steven Ross, and author Omar Aziz. Together, they explored how the current political climate reflects deep-seated historical tensions and an unprecedented erosion of constitutional norms.



The panelists offered varied perspectives on the definition and origins of fascism. Steven Ross traced the movement back to a “betrayed generation” post-WWII that felt displaced by liberal reforms, while Omar Aziz highlighted how modern extremism is fueled by economic inequality and “fascists in suits” within the tech industry. Aziz warned that algorithms and AI are essentially putting fascist propaganda on “steroids,” targeting those who feel marginalized by the current economic system.



The conversation also tackled the complex reality of free speech on college campuses. Dean Chemerinsky emphasized that while all views should be expressed, the First Amendment does not grant license to disrupt events—a lesson reinforced by a personal, targeted protest at his home. Attorney General Rob Bonta highlighted the legal battleground, noting his office’s 66 lawsuits against federal overreach as a defense against autocratic leanings. Despite the somber analysis, the panel concluded with a hopeful call to action centered on “Courts, Crowds, and Courage.” They stressed that democracy’s durability depends on an educated public remaining vigilant against the “political hucksters” who threaten the republic.