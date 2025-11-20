The Hormone & Infrared Revolution with Burn LA’s Maria Chase and Longevity Expert Dr. Chris Asandra

From navigating perimenopause to building muscle and boosting mood, Burn LA founder Maria Chase and longevity expert Dr. Chris Asandra are here to break down the science of hormone balancing and share simple and effective strategies to feel your best at any age. In this episode of Live and Well, host Melissa Magsaysay talks with this dynamic duo about how infrared workouts, red-light therapy, and practicing hormonal awareness can efficiently transform your energy levels and back-track aging.