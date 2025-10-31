Gratitude in Action: CHILD International’s Friendsgiving Luncheon Brings Hope to Life

Thanksgiving is a time of graciousness, gratitude and thanks – not only for your family members, but also for friends and those in need in the community. The holiday has evolved well beyond its initial connotation of coming together for a meal. It has instead become something beautiful, a day on which people come together in unprecedented ways and strive to lift one another. No one takes this more to heart than the founders of CHILD International , with their Friendsgiving Benefit Luncheon.

The upcoming Friendsgiving Benefit Luncheon is on November 2, 2025, at Orange Hill Restaurant in Orange. The event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Farhang Holakouee, emcee Shally Zomorodi, distinguished speaker Roudabeh Shahbazi and honored guest Borzou Arjmand (of Barareh Nights, Bitter Coffee and Zire Asemane Shahr). All proceeds generated from the event will support children in need, helping perform a true holiday miracle.

The Roots of CHILD International

Founded in the early 2000s by Haleh Khatami and a team of compassionate visionaries, CHILD International was established on the belief that every child deserves an opportunity to succeed. Since then, the organization has developed sustainable programs offering access to education, mental health support, mentorship and humanitarian aid for vulnerable children locally and internationally.

Existing nonprofits often overlook the population CHILD International serves, children and youth who fall between the cracks of traditional aid programs. By emphasizing education, mentorship and emotional well-being, the organization fosters sustainable empowerment rather than short-term aid, guaranteeing lasting change for those in need. Witnessing the hardships faced by underprivileged and displaced children motivated Khatami to bring about enduring change through education and empowerment.

What started as a grassroots effort has become a respected nonprofit organization serving youth worldwide. Launching a nonprofit in the early 2000s faced challenges like limited resources and establishing credibility. CHILD International overcame these obstacles by building community trust, practicing transparency, and forming strong partnerships.

The Success of CHILD

Today, the brand has reached remarkable new heights. With over 20 years of global humanitarian service, CHILD offers mentorship and scholarship programs supporting underprivileged youth, hosts signature annual events such as the Friendsgiving Benefit Luncheon, Nowruz Gala and and Holiday Toy Drive.

Furthermore, the team was the recipient of the Longevity Award (2022) from the Los Angeles & Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce, presented by Senator Dave Min, Mayor Farrah N. Khan, and other distinguished California officials, in recognition of 25 years of community service and humanitarian leadership.

Beyond this, they also received the Community Service Award from the Iranian-American Bar Association (IABA) Orange County Chapter and a Certificate of Recognition from the U.S. House of Representatives, signed and presented by Congresswoman Katie Porter, recognizing the organization’s continued commitment to empowering underprivileged children through education and advocacy.

Of course, the greatest accomplishment is seeing the results of the goodwill and work put in. Several students supported through CHILD International’s programs have gone on to graduate from Ivy League universities and now serve as ambassadors and mentors for the organization. Their achievements reflect the long-term impact of education and empowerment, turning aid recipients into future leaders who uplift others.

A Friendsgiving Benefit Luncheon

The only way an organization like CHILD International can accomplish so much is through the public’s generosity. The Friendsgiving Luncehon is supported through the hard work of volunteers and dedication of its financial supporters to help improve the lives of children in need. This supoort allows them to blossom into hopeful, happy and accomplished young adults.

Learn more about CHILD International’s mission and contribute to their cause.