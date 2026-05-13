Foreign Affairs: Systemic Cruelty, Diplomacy, and Existential Threat

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In a riveting panel recorded on April 19, 2026, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, moderator Alan Zarembo led a profound discussion titled “Foreign Affairs: Systemic Cruelty, Diplomacy and Existential Threat.” Featuring authors Barbara Demick, Annie Jacobsen, and Robert Malley, the session delved into the catastrophic consequences of high-level policy failures. From the chilling logistics of a nuclear strike to the unintended devastation of China’s population control, the speakers examined how systemic rigidity and a lack of human empathy have repeatedly pushed the world toward the brink of disaster.



Annie Jacobsen shared a harrowing minute-by-minute account of a hypothetical nuclear exchange, arguing that the doctrine of deterrence is a fragile shield against the “mad king” scenario. Meanwhile, Barbara Demick discussed her latest book, Daughters of the Bamboo Grove, which exposes the corruption and human rights abuses fueled by China’s former one-child policy and the international adoption market. Robert Malley provided a searing critique of the Israel-Palestine peace process, labeling the traditional two-state solution a “dangerous gimmick” that ignored deep-seated historical and emotional realities in favor of neat, map-based fixes.



Collectively, the panelists underscored a sobering theme: leaders often possess vast technical intelligence while lacking a fundamental understanding of human nature. By centering the human dimension of international relations, the authors invited the audience to reconsider global stability not as a series of bureaucratic calculations, but as a fragile ecosystem of survival and dignity.

