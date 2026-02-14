Episode 24: The Foothill Catalog: An Old Idea To Create News Homes For Altadena After The Eaton Fire
- Share via
Just before Thanksgiving, Altadena resident Whitney Haggins, who is VERY big on holidays, told us she hopes to break ground on her new home in the new year using a design she chose out of The Foothill Catalog, which has already been pre-approved by Los Angeles County. It’s got a porch and everything — perfect for watching the sun set and chatting with her neighbors, many of whom are also choosing to rebuild.
It’s pretty much a win all around and a positive note to wrap up what’s been a pretty horrible year for many in our region. Given her story, we thought we’d re-air our conversation with Alex Athenson, the co-founder of The Foothill Catalog Foundation. We originally ran this interview back in July just after Foothill got its first design — the one Whitney went with — approved by the county.
It’s pretty much a win all around and a positive note to wrap up what’s been a pretty horrible year for many in our region. Given her story, we thought we’d re-air our conversation with Alex Athenson, the co-founder of The Foothill Catalog Foundation. We originally ran this interview back in July just after Foothill got its first design — the one Whitney went with — approved by the county.