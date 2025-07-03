Kershaw gets 3000, Muncy’s injury could be huge | Dodgers Debate

It was a big night for the Dodgers across the emotional spectrum asClayton Kershaw threw his 3,000th career strikeout and Max Muncy might be lost for the season with a knee injury. Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández go over what moves the Dodgers could make to replace Muncy and what Kershaw’s accomplishments mean to the team.