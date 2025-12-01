Creator Content

Straight to the Point: Headlines & Highlights

This week on Straight to the Point, we curated a 12-minute video with the headlines and highlights from our exclusive interview with FBI Director Kash Patel.

After our exclusive sit-down with Director Patel (11/24) we immediately posted the full interview because we don’t believe in holding back the news for some artificial corporate deadline.

Headlines from our interview were picked up by multiple media outlets. That is the power of credible, independent journalism.
Creator Content

MORE EPISODES

Straight to the Point Exclusive: FBI Director Kash Patel

Straight To The Point: The Case Against Comey

STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: A Fighter Pilot’s Last Stand

Straight to the Point - Veterans Day Special

STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: Veterans Day Announcement

Promotional image for Straight To The Point with Catherine Herridge - Episode 1

STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon

Advertisement