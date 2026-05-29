Dodgers Debate: Age might actually be an issue

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They had pitching injuries, now they have position player injuries. Dod the Dodgers have enough young players to make up for the loss of their veterans? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson break down who is out, who is in and how great it is when Shohei Ohtani curses.

