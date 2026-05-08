Dodgers Debate: Which pitcher goes to OKC first?

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Injuries happening, injuries healing. The Dodgers starting pitching situation is, like usual, complicated and messy. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at the injuries, who is coming back, who isn’t working out and which pitchers might be sent down to the minors when everyone is healthy.