Straight to the Point: Minnesota’s Somali-Linked Fraud

EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer confirms he will ISSUE SUBPOENAS to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison and says he will hold both Minnesota Democrats in CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS if they won’t commit to testifying about alleged Somali Fraud happening in their state. According to Comer, new “credible Democrat whistleblowers” have come forward with more evidence, including documents.

Comer told us he intends to refer Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to the House Ethics Committee, saying her family’s net worth has “skyrocketed” during her time in Congress. During our full sit-down with the Chairman, we also discussed the 2026 midterm elections, Republican chances of keeping the House, concerns that Democrats will impeach President Trump if they don’t, and Comer gave us an exclusive update on the investigation into Democrat fundraising giant ActBlue.

Our team asked Governor Walz, AG Ellison, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and the DOJ for comment. We will update if they respond.
