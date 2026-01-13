ASUS Wi-Fi 8 Router Hands-On | Next-Gen Wireless

We went hands-on with ASUS’s Wi-Fi 8 router demos at CES 2026, showing one of the earliest real-world previews of next-gen wireless networking. ASUS showcased its ROG NeoCore Wi-Fi 8 concept router, highlighting what the future of home and gaming Wi-Fi could look like with Wi-Fi 8 — including smarter traffic handling, better coverage, and much lower latency compared to current Wi-Fi 7 gear.



In this video we break down the Wi-Fi 8 performance impressions, real-world throughput tests, and the potential benefits for gamers, smart homes, and dense wireless environments. Whether you’re into fast Wi-Fi, gaming networks, or what’s next in connectivity, this hands-on captures what Wi-Fi 8 is promising and why ASUS is pushing the next evolution of wireless tech.