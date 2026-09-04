Hidden Hills Perfection: A New Standard in Luxury Living | Offered at $19.95M
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Join Los Angeles Times Hot Property on a tour of this brand-new 10,000-square-foot estate on 1.23 private acres in Hidden Hills. Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms unfold across sumptuous entertaining spaces, a magazine-worthy kitchen and an owner’s wing with a spa-like primary bath. Enjoy a wellness center, theatre and elevator inside, plus an infinity pool and fire pit outside. A masterwork by Sharon Ohana of CDH Builders with architecture and design by Mike Khalesi of Beverly Hills One.
The Details
Address: 5544 Hoback Glen Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302
Living Area: 10,000 square feet/1.23 acres, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Asking Price: $19,950,000
Broker: Compass
Contact
Sally Forster Jones, DRE: #00558939
(310) 579-2200
sally@sfjgroup.com
For more information, go to latimes.com/hotproperty
The Details
Address: 5544 Hoback Glen Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302
Living Area: 10,000 square feet/1.23 acres, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Asking Price: $19,950,000
Broker: Compass
Contact
Sally Forster Jones, DRE: #00558939
(310) 579-2200
sally@sfjgroup.com
For more information, go to latimes.com/hotproperty