Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up Live at Festival of Books 2026

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In a deeply candid conversation at LA Times’ Festival of Books, Valerie Bertinelli discusses the “uncomfortably personal” journey of writing her latest book, a project initially intended as a pocket-sized source of inspiration that quickly evolved into a profound exploration of vulnerability and self-love. Bertinelli emphasizes that addressing deep-rooted shame is an essential step to disarming it before others can use it against you as a weapon.



A significant focal point of the interview is her courageous decision to pose nude for the book’s cover. At 65, she chose to face her fears head-on, noting that while aging bodies might be “a little worse for the wear,” true body image is ultimately dictated by internal character, not physical appearance. This perspective was hard-won. Bertinelli openly recounts how her lifelong body image issues were compounded early on by insensitive comments from a fifth-grade teacher and the inherent, intense pressures of the acting industry.

