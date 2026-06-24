Ditch Quarterly Plans for AI Change Management: Scott Spirit from Monks on Real-Time Scale

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Are companies truly operating in real-time, or is traditional quarterly planning holding them back? In this interview, Scott Spirit, Chief Growth Officer at S4 Capital and Monks, breaks down the current state of artificial intelligence, real-time marketing, and enterprise growth.



While many businesses are distracted by the speed and cost-saving promises of AI, Scott reveals the actual bottleneck to digital transformation: human change management. Learn why simply buying new software isn’t enough, why risk-averse corporates are falling behind startups, and why human decision-making will remain crucial in an AI-driven future.