Live + Well Podcast at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

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Recorded on Sunday, April 19, this live edition of the Live + Well Podcast features an empowering conversation with wellness experts Dr. Mindy Pelz and Dr. Deepika Chopra. Host Melissa Magsaysay guides a grounded discussion that challenges societal narratives around aging and happiness. Dr. Pelz, author of Age Like a Girl, flips the script on menopause, framing it as a “biological upgrade” where a woman’s brain naturally rewires itself. Instead of fading, women lose the neurological urge to people-please, allowing them to redirect their renewed energy toward independence, joy, and profound self-discovery.



Similarly, Dr. Chopra dismantles the myth that optimism is just “good vibes” or toxic positivity. She explains that true, science-based optimism is a learned psychological skill rooted deeply in reality and resilience. Optimism allows us to see in the dark and navigate adversity by shifting from rumination to agency. Both experts emphasize that transformation isn’t found in a magic pill or a 21-day quick fix, but rather in regulating our nervous systems to signal safety to the brain. To foster this neuroplasticity, they suggest actionable tools like intentionally seeking out “cognitive friction,” scheduling worry, prioritizing daily moments of joy, and swapping evening to-do lists for empowering “ta-da” lists. Ultimately, the panel provides a refreshing, neuroscience-backed roadmap for living vibrantly and embracing life’s inevitable changes.