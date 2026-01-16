Straight to the Point: Iran’s Toxic Tactics

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



BREAKING: Exclusively obtained military records suggest Iran’s January 2020 ballistic missile attack on al-Asad Air Base targeted US troops with numerous toxic agents, including radiation.



Six years after the attack, US service members that were involved are now battling traumatic brain injuries and emerging cancers they blame on the toxic fallout.



This week on “Straight to the Point”, Catherine Herridge sat down with Retired Lieutenant Colonel Al Johnson and Retired Army JAG Al Broadbent who said a new “Agent Orange” crisis may be on our hands.