Chef That! Beef Ribs with Michelle and Andrew Muñoz

Watch Michelle and Andrew Muñoz of Moo’s Craft BBQ make oven-roasted beef ribs.

By Laurie Ochoa
At Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Michelle and Andrew Muñoz prepare beef plate ribs on their smoker. They show us how to get extra-flavorful ribs from the kitchen oven. Then they turn that into tacos served with roasted tomatillo salsa. Get the recipe for barbecue beef ribs and tomatillo salsa.

