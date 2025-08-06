Chef That! Beef Ribs with Michelle and Andrew Muñoz
Watch Michelle and Andrew Muñoz of Moo’s Craft BBQ make oven-roasted beef ribs.
- Share via
At Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Michelle and Andrew Muñoz prepare beef plate ribs on their smoker. They show us how to get extra-flavorful ribs from the kitchen oven. Then they turn that into tacos served with roasted tomatillo salsa. Get the recipe for barbecue beef ribs and tomatillo salsa.
More “Chef That!”
• Adam Leonti’s Spaghetti al Limone
• Hawa Hassan’s Fried Cauliflower with Tahini
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!
More “Chef That!”
• Adam Leonti’s Spaghetti al Limone
• Hawa Hassan’s Fried Cauliflower with Tahini
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!