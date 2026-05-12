Nature or Nurture: How Humans and AI Are Changing Each Other

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On Sunday, April 19, 2026, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosted a provocative panel exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, labor, and human creativity. Moderator Joan McNeel was joined by authors Adam Becker, Lucas Cantor Santiago, and Cory Doctorow to dismantle the hype surrounding “Artificial General Intelligence” (AGI). The speakers characterized AI primarily as a marketing term used by tech monopolies to lure investors with growth narratives after saturating their primary markets. Becker described AGI as a science-fiction myth, while Doctorow compared the belief in emergent machine consciousness to the idea that breeding faster horses would eventually result in a locomotive.



The discussion shifted toward the material and economic consequences of the AI bubble. The panelists debated whether the sector would leave behind “productive residue” or merely financial ruin. Doctorow discussed “enshitification,” explaining how platforms degrade when prioritizing shareholder value over users. Regarding the arts, Santiago shared his experience using machine learning to “finish” Schubert’s Eighth Symphony, emphasizing that AI remains an inert tool without human intent. The panel concluded with a call for labor solidarity, with Doctorow arguing that unions—rather than expanded copyright—are the only effective protections for workers in an automated economy. Ultimately, the speakers urged the audience to look past the “spiritual derangement” of tech billionaire narratives and focus on the political choices shaping our digital future.

