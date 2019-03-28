Drew Barrymore wants to furnish your home: Meet her new Walmart line

Actress Drew Barrymore may be playing a flesh-eating zombie in Season 3 of the darkly comedic Netflix show “Santa Clarita Diet,” but in real life she has a lot more on her plate.

Barrymore has partnered with Walmart to launch Flower Home on March 28. Flower Home will be a curated, 200-piece collection of home furnishings and decor that will be available through Walmart’s family of online sites Walmart.com, Hayneedle.com and Jet.com.

Styled with an easy, breezy, on-trend aesthetic and wallet-friendly prices ($18 for ceramic decorative vases to $899 for a blush velvet Midcentury-inspired sofa), the line is certain to be a hit among designophiles. Look for: artwork with a bohemian vibe, macrame-inspired baskets, pet accessories, upholstered bed frames and headboards, tasseled throw blankets, accent chairs, chaise longues, sweet two-seater sofas, whimsical details and more.

Flower Home will join other celebrity labels, including those helmed by blogger Ree Drummond a.k.a. the Pioneer Woman, and HGTV alums, interior designers Robert and Courtney Novogratz as Walmart seeks to expand its assortment of exclusive home furnishings.

For Barrymore, the new home line represents her hunger for expansion, building on the success of her other endeavors, including Flower Film production company (“Charlie’s Angels,” “50 First Dates”), Flower Beauty, Flower fragrance, a fashion line, Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore, and her wine label, Barrymore by Carmel Road.

Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome

