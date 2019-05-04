Gardening Datebook: Learn the traditional Japanese art form of kokedama

If you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention, email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later. Include a high-resolution horizontal photo, if possible, and tell us who to credit and what we’re seeing.
Coming up: Festivals honoring fuchsias, public gardens and drought-tolerant plants, plus a free showing of the sumptuous documentary "The Gardens of Piet Oudolf" and lots of classes, including two in kokedama, the traditional Japanese art of wrapping plants in balls of moss. Pay attention: We predict a kokedama trend!
May 113-19
Sherman Library & Gardens’ Public Gardens Week features a free showing of “The Gardens of Piet Oudolf,” a documentary about the famed landscape designer, many classes, peeks at rare books and other events at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona Del Mar. The movie is at 7 p.m. on May 14. Classes include creating bee bungalows, floral arranging, growing multiple vegetables and flowers in the same raised garden, creating mosaic flower pots, growing and painting fuschias, and goat yoga. For more details and to register for classes visit slgardens.org.
May 18
Fuchsia Festival at Sherman Library & Gardens features a fuchsia sale, seminars and many activities for children, including a snail race, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Handmade crepes, grilled burgers. hot dogs and other food available for purchase, along with champagne, wine and juices. The festival is included with $5 admission to the gardens ($3 children 12-18; free for children under 12). Preregistration required for the fuchsia -growing class and making prints in the garden. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona Del Mar. slgardens.org
Potted’s Kokedama Mobile Workshop will teach you how to make a kokedama — the Japanese art of wrapping houseplants in balls of moss — and a three-way mobile 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 3158 Los Feliz Blvd., in Atwater Village. The class is $85, includes all materials, and is limited to eight people. pottedstore.com
May 23
Plants 101, a class for choosing the best houseplant for your home and how to keep it alive. $35 fee includes your choice of a houseplant in a 4-inch pot. Plant care questions welcome. 6:30 p.m. at the Sill WeHo, 8125 W. 3rd St., West Hollywood. thesill.com
May 30
DIY kokedama class. Learn about the traditional Japanese art form of wrapping houseplants in balls of moss, and make your own to take home. No experience necessary. $40 fee includes all materials, along with a glass of wine. 6:30 p.m. at the Sill WeHo, 8125 W. 3rd St., West Hollywood. Advance registration recommended. thesill.com
June 8-9
The Los Angeles Cactus and Succulent Society 2019 Drought Tolerant Plant Festival includes hands-on workshops in potting, transplanting and creating container gardens, activities for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, and a huge selection of cactus, succulents, California native plants and rare, drought-tolerant plants from around the world available for purchase, along with pottery, books and gardening supplies. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free. Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino. lacss-show.com
June 9
Landscaping and Micro-Climates for Small Yards by cactus collector Gary Duke, past president of the South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society. Duke, who has more than 1,000 cactus and succulents in his collection, will discuss sun angles and how to create microclimates, focal points and crevice gardens in your yard during the society’s monthly meeting at 1 p.m in the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. southcoastcss.org