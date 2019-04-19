The Instagram gardening stars of Southern California

Whether documenting a rare Amorphophallus titanum at the Huntington or hanging hoyas in her dining room, Danae Horst’s Instagram (@danaerolynhorst), and that of her plant store Folia Collective, are equal parts appreciation and education. She may refer to herself as an “ad hoc plant expert,” but it speaks to her knowledge, and engagement, that Instagram OG Justina Blakeney refers her most puzzling plant questions to Horst, her former editorial director at the Jungalow. “I want to create content that will interest people locally or around the world,” says Horst, 38. Expect beautifully shot plants, online Q&As and horticultural tips on how to keep your plants happy and healthy. Like Kelso, Horst disputes the notion that renewed interest in plants is a millennial phenomenon. “Our customer base ranges from 6-year-olds to 90-year olds,” she says. “It’s not new. The cutting swap idea came from going to garden clubs with my mother.” Instagram may be a business tool, but for Horst it’s a way to connect with plant lovers all over the world. “When we first started our cutting swap in 2016, the idea was to give people an opportunity to meet and connect over their plants in the real world,” she says. “Now, when I’m in a new city, I’ll try to connect with people that I know through Instagram. I love meeting people in real life.”