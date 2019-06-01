I didn't believe in fate when it came to dating, or real estate

For 20 years, I paid a way-below-market rate on a one-bedroom, rent-controlled apartment in upscale Santa Monica on San Vicente Boulevard, one of the prettiest streets in the city. (This is the tree-lined street that Larry David often cruises down in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” running west from Brentwood before ending at Palisades Park, perched above the cliffs overlooking the ocean.) At one point, I dated a man I met online, and he turned out to live right across the street from me. Perfect, right? Yes, until he ghosted me. I reached out to him a few times. I’d see his car parked on the street. But I never actually laid eyes on him again.