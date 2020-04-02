Are you a landlord whose tenants can’t pay rent because of coronavirus?

Millions of Americans are now out of work, or suffering a loss of hours, as large parts of the economy shut down to beat back the coronavirus.

Many renters suddenly can’t afford their rent and don’t know where to turn for help. The state of California and local municipalities have rolled out several policies that seek to prevent evictions and give renters some time to pay back rent they suddenly can’t afford.

But many landlords now wonder how they can afford to pay their own bills if rent collections dry up and they can’t evict struggling tenants.

The Los Angeles Times wants to monitor how landlords are grappling with a loss of income and whether they are able to find help from their banks. If you are a landlord whose tenants can’t pay rent because of coronavirus, please share your story with us below.