The 2027 Home Trend Nobody’s Talking About Yet: Designers Are Downsizing

Luxury residential architecture is undergoing a massive shift. Homeowners are letting go of an aesthetic for the sake of aesthetics to focus entirely on how space is utilized in their daily lives. The new luxuries in the housing market are true liveability, practical comfort, and a sense of personal meaning.

Claire Ownby operates as the principal designer at Ownby Design. She and her team specialize in uncovering exactly how their clients live behind closed doors before drafting a single floor plan. Ownby shares her inspiration on why habit-driven interior design is completely replacing trend-led decorating as we look toward 2027.

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Interior Designers and the Daily Routine

Simply asking a client to pick a color palette or favorite paint colors is no longer enough to generate a successful floor plan. Interior designers must dig deeply into the intimate details of a household’s schedule to create a highly functional environment that tells a personal story.

“We prefer to have lifestyle conversations with our clients in person versus having them fill out a questionnaire,” Ownby explains. “Having a one-on-one conversation invites the client to intimately share their desires in the design and details about their daily routine.”

(Courtesy of Kevin Brost / Ownby Design)

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Some communication is simply better in person because nothing is lost in translation. “This in-person interview also allows us to observe the reaction of our client to imagery of different design styles, which is often more useful than describing their preferences through words,” she adds.

There is a very delicate line, however, between designing interiors to completely suit one homeowner while considering the necessities of potential buyers. “When designing a home , we balance the lifestyle of our client with potential future owners of the home since resale value in a home is an important factor,” Ownby notes. “If we design a space that is too niche to the client, it can hurt them when they go to sell the home .”

Rethinking Lived-In Spaces

When planning a budget for a new build or major remodel, homeowners often focus heavily on the areas meant to impress guests. Unfortunately, these grand spaces frequently sit completely empty for most of the year.

Build / Renovation Why Homes Are Being Designed Around Daily Habits, Not Status An interior design expert explains the shift toward functional spaces and why daily habits matter more than status. This trend has changed the approach many homeowners are taking for their renovations and remodels.

“Formal living spaces, like dining rooms and parlors, tend to capture a lot of the construction and furnishing budget allocations but have minimal day-to-day use for most people,” Ownby observes.

Instead, she focuses on the most utilized areas of the property to ensure they feel chic, warm, and truly lived in. “Most of our clients tend to spend about half of their day in their bedroom suites,” she shares. “Between sleeping, bathing, grooming, and dressing, the daily routines that occur in the private bedroom space impact the design greatly.”

Because these private zones absorb so much time, their layout directly dictates the homeowner’s quality of life. “This means that the more well-thought-out the space is for each of these routines, the more enjoyable of an environment it will be,” Ownby says.

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Design Trends for Wellness

Integrating wellness into residential architecture is a major priority for modern buyers. Whether outfitting a standalone custom estate or tailoring a residence within a luxury biophilic community, such as Ownby’s own residence at Optima McDowell Mountain , homeowners want spaces that actively lower their stress levels while streamlining their mornings.

RELATED: Biophilic Design 101: Why Your Home Needs Natural Elements for Better Health

“The daily habits that stem around wellness and overall health are my favorite to design around,” Ownby reveals. “These habits have the most impact on our overall quality of life.”

She points to highly customized kitchen storage as a perfect example of this philosophy. “An example would be a hidden morning bar space that has pocketing cabinet doors to conceal the function behind them,” Ownby explains. “Our morning bars include all the equipment and accessories needed to prepare coffee, matcha, tea, and smoothies but can be closed up quickly to allow our client to go about their day without seeing the clutter of the function.”

(Courtesy of Douglas Friedman / Ownby Design)

These hidden stations are meticulously engineered for convenience and speed, often utilizing natural materials like wood and glass to blend seamlessly with the room. “Having a sink and integrated trash next to these appliances for quick and convenient clean up is a key component,” she notes.

The interior organization prevents any unnecessary movement during a busy morning. “Mugs and refrigeration for creamer near the coffee, protein powders near the blender, dedicated spaces for fresh fruit, or a drawer organizer with tea next to the hot water dispenser are examples of well-planned details in these quick and functional morning bars,” Ownby shares.

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Avoiding Short-Lived Interior Design Trends

The rapid pace with which interior design trends circulate on social media, then seemingly go out of style over a weekend, has gotten completely out of hand. The digital landscape can be very challenging to navigate when searching for lasting home design inspiration.

“One of the challenges with social media-driven trends is that many of them are AI-produced and not actually buildable,” Ownby warns. “But even before the social media explosion of these AI designs, we have tried to guide our clients away from trends that are not driven by function.”

(Courtesy of Douglas Friedman / Ownby Design)

Design choices made purely for the sake of aesthetics and no consideration for practicality rarely stand the test of time. “These are the trends that tend to fade quickly,” she says. “Trends that answer challenges or problems tend to last.”

Ownby brings the example of some functional trends that have excellent longevity. “An example would be floor-to-ceiling or wall-to-wall shower niches that integrate lighting,” she notes. “When executed correctly, these become a design detail that elevates the shower and creates a spa-like environment. But these niches solve the problem of storing all the products that the common small square shower niche didn’t accommodate.”

Planning for the New Year

Preparing for a major design project requires homeowners to take a hard look at their own daily rhythms. Tracking exactly how you move through your current house is the absolute best way to prepare for a consultation in the new year.

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RELATED: Home Decor Trends an Interior Expert Says to Leave Behind in 2026

“Creating an outline of their daily routines would allow for a client to clearly translate helpful information to their designer during an initial project intake interview,” Ownby advises. “Then the designer can help guide them on how to balance their needs with what most other clients would want in the space.”

Working with a professional ensures your unique lifestyle requirements do not alienate future buyers. “And if there are highly personalized requests, they can explore how to execute design elements that could easily translate into another function for someone else,” she concludes.