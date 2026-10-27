Why Craftsmanship Is Becoming a Luxury in an Increasingly Mass-Produced Design World

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mass-produced decor is steadily losing its grip on the luxury housing market. Homeowners and design enthusiasts are moving past sterile drywall and basic finishes in favor of wall treatment options that add depth, texture, and character.

Those options include familiar examples such as paint and wallpaper as well as structural panels and textured finishes, and in luxury interiors the focus is increasingly on handcrafted surfaces that bring warmth and history to a room; even flat paint (a liquid color applied directly to drywall or plaster, typically because it is cost-effective and easy to change) is now often giving way to more artisanal choices.

(Courtesy of Portola Paints / Lulu and Georgia)

Advertisement

Jamie Davis, co-founder of Portola Paints, understands exactly why this shift is happening right now. He believes that intentional craftsmanship is the new baseline for high-end design. With the right materials and application methods, a blank space easily becomes a highly personal environment, and that is why this piece looks at the rise of artisanal wall treatments, the skill behind finishes such as lime wash and Roman clay, the appeal of texture and imperfection, how to choose the right finish for a space, and what different materials require over time.

SPACES Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Decoding True Artisanal Food Craftsmanship

The term “artisanal” is frequently tossed around the design industry as a simple marketing buzzword. Knowing how to identify genuinely handcrafted materials makes a massive difference in the final look of your walls. It is essential to look past the label and understand the manufacturing process.

Advertisement

“When I think about it, it comes down to how much care and intention goes into the color and the finish,” Davis explains. “We still blend every color by hand in small batches at our North Hollywood showroom.”

(Courtesy of Julia Robbs)

This hands-on approach allows for a level of mastery that automated machines simply cannot replicate. “We’ve been doing this for more than 20 years and have created and matched thousands of colors along the way,” he adds. “That hands-on process gives us a deeper understanding of pigment and how color interacts with light, letting us create colors with more depth and complexity.”

Davis also notes that the historical context of the material plays a significant role. “I also think the finish itself matters,” he says. “Lime wash and Roman clay draw from time-old techniques that have been around for centuries, but we’ve adapted them to be more accessible and relevant today.”

To make the best choice for your home, you must ask the right questions before purchasing. “For homeowners, I’d look beyond the word ‘artisanal’ on the label and ask how the product is actually made,” Davis advises. “You should also ask how the colors are developed and whether there is a real level of craftsmanship behind it.”

The Resurgence of Textured Finishes

Traditional flat paints often leave a room feeling somewhat one-dimensional and rigid. Textured wall treatments have skyrocketed in popularity because they instantly add visual interest without requiring overwhelming decor.

Advertisement

(Courtesy of Michael Clifford)

Wood paneling offers another wall treatment, introducing warmth and architectural character in a way textured finishes do not. For a traditional look, Board and Batten uses wide boards with narrow battens, while beadboard is another classic style made from strips of wood with small beads in a variety of profiles. V-groove paneling uses a board edge cut to create a V-shaped seam, and slat wood paneling adds a more contemporary, tactile feel that can turn a plain wall into a feature.

RELATED: Why Homes Are Being Designed Around Daily Habits, Not Status

“These finishes have been very popular for those who want to add depth to their spaces,” says Davis. “Adding these finishes isn’t like some extreme nineties trend, but a way to elevate your space in a sophisticated way.”

These treatments perfectly bridge the gap between historical charm and contemporary aesthetics. “People are using these finishes to create a level of softness and elegance that traditional paint doesn’t have,” Davis notes. “There is also something about the way lime wash and Roman clay blend old and new.”

Textured walls allow for immense creative flexibility. “These finishes have been around forever, but today’s interpretation feels much more elevated and available for the DIY user,” Davis shares. “You can add an element of design and dimension to a room without having to make an overly bold choice with color. But on the other hand, you can still make a bold choice with color and texture.”

Embracing Imperfection in Modern Homes

For a long time, the perfect, uniform wall was the only acceptable standard in high-end design. Today, clients are actively asking for human imperfection and natural patina. This desire directly reflects a broader cultural shift away from mass-produced items.

Advertisement

(Courtesy of Cristina Zolotaia)

“From what we see with the designers that we work with and what our customers end up ordering, people are responding to spaces that feel more personal and lived-in,” Davis observes. “There’s a real appreciation right now for the look and feel of a space that feels real and human, that has nuance rather than looking completely uniform.”

Because these materials are applied by hand, the technique becomes a core feature of the architecture. “With lime wash and Roman clay, the application itself becomes part of the design,” he explains. “Every brushstroke is different and creates variation, so no two applications are truly exactly the same.”

RELATED: Hybrid Home Design Trends: Redefining Modern Living Spaces

This organic variation makes a house truly feel like a home. “That imperfection gives a room a sense of warmth and depth that you don’t always get from a traditional flat paint,” Davis says. “Again, this need connects back to a broader interest we are seeing in the craftsmanship and types of materials that feel rooted in history. People want to feel unique, and they want the spaces they spend time in to feel the same.”

What to Know About Maintenance

(Courtesy of Michael Clifford)

“It really depends on the finish and how the space is being used,” Davis warns. “Lime wash is more delicate and will show more wear and tear, so I wouldn’t recommend it for high-traffic areas like an entryway or hallway.” Wainscoting, which covers only part of the wall, can be a smart option there because it helps protect lower walls from scuffs caused by furniture and pets. Shiplap is designed as horizontal panels with spaced joints, making it another practical option depending on the room.

Advertisement

However, it shines in quieter zones throughout the house. “It can be a beautiful choice for spaces where you want a softer, more organic finish, and it works particularly well on imperfect walls,” he says. Fabric or upholstered wall treatments can also improve acoustics in calmer spaces by dampening sound. “Roman clay is more durable and versatile, making it a better option for areas that see more use.”

“Lime wash develops its own character over time, but it can be trickier to touch up because of the movement and variation in the finish,” Davis explains. “With darker colors in particular, you may find that repainting the entire wall is the best way to achieve a consistent result.”

He points out that other finishes offer more control for busy households. “Roman clay takes more time and layering to apply, but the finish is more predictable,” Davis shares. Tile or stone is also a strong choice for kitchens and bathrooms because it is waterproof, durable, and easy to clean.

“All in all the most important thing is choosing the right finish for the room and preparing the surface properly,” he concludes. “We always recommend sampling first and considering the existing elements in the space, including the flooring and wood, because the finish and color will change depending on the light and surroundings.” Paint also allows for techniques like accent walls and color-blocking, and bold color blocking lets you play with contrasting and complementary tones.