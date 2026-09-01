Why Homes Are Being Designed Around Daily Habits, Not Status

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For decades, the American dream home came with a set of unspoken rules. You needed a formal living room at the front of the house and a sprawling dining room built for holidays. You also needed massive open-concept spaces meant to impress guests. But today, architectural priorities have shifted significantly.

When it comes to functional home design vs. luxury optics, homeowners are increasingly choosing the former. They are abandoning rooms meant to be admired in favor of spaces engineered for real life. Agnieszka Wilk, CEO of the interior design platform Decorilla, has seen that shift firsthand through the way homeowners are rethinking their spaces.

That insight has also revealed some of the most common challenges people face when trying to design a home around their daily routines.

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Solving the Visual Clutter Problem

(Courtesy of Decorilla)

The modern homeowner is asking for an environment that actively lowers their daily mental load. Wilk notes that physical mess is the biggest hurdle to overcome.

“Visual clutter is one of the biggest problems clients come to us with,” explains Wilk. “This is an issue that inadvertently creeps up on people and their homes, and it constantly creates mental overload.”

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She notes that visual chaos comes from a variety of sources. “Colors that clash, layouts that make cleaning a nightmare, and harsh lighting are just a handful of the forces behind the visual clutter problem,” Wilk adds. According to Wilk, ignoring these elements causes major friction at home. “It’s a testament to how the smallest details can snowball into massive derailments in everyday living and habits,” she says.

Deprioritizing Traditional Status Spaces

When it comes to how to design a home that works for you, the first casualties are often the traditional status symbols. For years, square footage was dedicated to formal living spaces that sat empty most of the year. Today, those square feet are being reclaimed for highly specific uses.

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“Formal living rooms and large, formal dining rooms don’t top the priority list anymore,” says Wilk. “These rooms exist to be admired rather than used in everyday life. Space itself is precious, and we’re finding that more homeowners want interiors that bring them fulfilment and support their well-being.”

She points out that practical living now outweighs showing off. “In fact, these factors are what people really value today, not just objects to display,” Wilk notes. “Besides, hardly-touched rooms like these create more maintenance concerns, and a lot of people are far more protective of their time.”

Rethinking Layouts for Mental Well-Being

(Courtesy of Decorilla)

One of the biggest shifts involves a hard pivot away from the cavernous open-plan layouts that dominated the last two decades. As remote work becomes permanent, the desire for visual separation has skyrocketed.

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“These habits reshape how people occupy and move through their homes,” Wilk explains. “Storage, colors, textures, and light become mental health tools. Also, for a lot of people who work from home, the boundary between their personal and professional lives becomes blurred.”

Wilk continues to see clients carving out dedicated spaces to protect their peace. “That’s why we’re seeing so many becoming significantly more protective of their mental well-being, carving out habits and space dedicated to this,” she observes. “For instance, instead of open-plan living, a lot of individuals now crave and need visual separation following a layout that better accounts for specific tasks.”

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Avoiding Common Minimalist Mistakes

Even when homeowners try to focus on function, they often fall back into designing purely for optics. Wilk warns against over-prioritizing minimalism without planning where regular daily clutter actually goes.

“Storage should be top of mind from the start of the design process, and that requires a very keen eye for detail,” she says. “Magazines and newspapers, mail, keys, remote controls, chargers, and even house slippers are things we often hear clients complain about. They’re indispensable, but they can really get underfoot.”

Another common pitfall is sacrificing physical comfort for a trending look. “Another all-too-common mistake is choosing furniture for style and symmetry instead of true comfort,” Wilk observes. “We see this a lot, especially when people focus on what’s trending instead of what’s actually in tune with their own style and needs.”

She notes that a beautiful room is useless if you cannot relax in it. “A bubble sofa could be someone’s dream living room centerpiece, only for them to find it’s unbearably uncomfortable to lounge in after a long day,” Wilk adds. “We always urge people to think beyond aesthetics and how a design will help them live their happiest, most comfortable life.”

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Finally, homeowners need to be realistic about the drawbacks of tearing down all their walls. “Finally, there’s this long-standing assumption that open layouts only mean flexibility and spaciousness,” Wilk dictates. “These are two of an open layout’s biggest advantages, but this design choice does come with strings attached, like sacrificed privacy and exposure to being overstimulated.”

She notes that the lack of walls can be chaotic. “A lot of individuals need a quiet and grounded place to focus or relax, and open plans are an opportunity for clutter and distractions to creep in, especially in busy or large households,” Wilk warns.

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Using Technology to Visualize Needs

To help clients bridge the gap between what looks good and what feels right, modern designers rely heavily on digital visualization. “A picture really does speak a thousand words, and that’s why I can’t overemphasize the importance of renderings,” Wilk explains.

“Actually seeing options and concepts helps clients react in a more emotional and engaged way, instead of thinking about it with a hypothetical and detached mindset,” she says. “Moreover, an interactive, realistic rendering enables both designers and clients to gauge how the design will pan out in the real world, helping them flag any issues like lighting or awkward flows well ahead of time.”

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Wilk notes that new technology is making this process even smoother. “And AI is transforming not just the speed at which we deliver renderings, but the level of personalization, too,” she shares.

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“Sharing designs customized to a client’s specific needs and personal habits on a quicker timeframe empowers our designers while keeping clients constantly engaged and excited for the end result,” Wilk concludes. “AI tools are massively helping designers tighten up the feedback and refinement process.”

Shifting the Focus Away from Resale Value

A modern indoor-outdoor living space, with a sliding glass door. The sofa and armchair have angular armrests, there is a potted tree under the wall, and the walls are painted bright white colors.

Historically, interior design was heavily policed by the idea of future resale value. But as Americans stay in their homes longer, that mindset is fading fast.

“Absolutely. People are thinking less of the traits that make a house attractive for future sellers, instead focusing their energy on how their home supports their individual time and comfort needs,” says Wilk. “This shift is stronger than ever at the moment, since Americans are also moving less.” She observes that rooms are being repurposed to fit very niche interests. “We’re seeing more habit and hobby focused designs, like guest bedrooms converted into pottery rooms and garages used as an at-home gym,” Wilk shares.

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While resale potential has not entirely disappeared, it is no longer the driving force behind renovations. “Of course, resale potential is still an important consideration, but it’s no longer defined by the classic checkboxes like living rooms painted in safe neutrals and kitchens with huge islands,” Wilk points out. “Function and well-being now lead design decisions, and resale is more of a secondary consideration.”

Interestingly, this hyper-personalized approach is not necessarily hurting property values. “In many ways, though, authentically showing that a home can be well-lived in and a source of well-being is what a lot of prospective buyers are looking for, especially in younger generations,” Wilk says.

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“We know that Millennials and Gen Z are the most vocal generations when it comes to mental health and strong habit-building, and there are more conversations happening about how our surroundings massively shape those.”