Selling Your Home? Fix These 6 Kitchen Problems Before Spending on a Remodel

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More than one in five homes for sale took a price cut in September, according to a September housing report. With buyers taking more time to evaluate listings, sellers are focusing heavily on the kitchen — a strategy backed by recent real estate survey data showing two-thirds of listing agents stage the room prior to selling.

Ryan Grambart, founder of custom metalwork company CopperSmith, advises sellers to grab a flashlight and screwdriver before considering a major overhaul. Fixing worn fixtures, dim lighting, and minor maintenance issues usually pays off: industry remodeling data shows a modest kitchen refresh typically recovers its full cost at resale, whereas a major midrange remodel recovers only around 50%.

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1. Start at the sink

Run the tap, check the faucet action, and inspect the cabinet underneath for leaks, worn sealant, or water damage. Find and resolve any plumbing issues first. “The sink area gets used constantly, so it needs to feel solid, clean, and well maintained,” explains Grambart.

If the sink needs replacing, select a durable model that drops into the existing cutout. Changing dimensions or mounting styles quickly inflates labor costs. Grambart notes, “If replacement is necessary, check the installation costs before choosing the product. Altering the countertop or cabinet can quickly change the budget.”

2. Give cabinets a tune-up

If the boxes are sound, focus on a deep clean, hinge adjustments, drawer repair, and fresh hardware. Worn doors can usually handle a well-prepared coat of paint, though Grambart suggests having peeling veneer, swollen panels, or structural damage evaluated before committing to refinish.

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“Open every cabinet and drawer before the first showing,” he says. “Loose handles and sticking drawers are easy to overlook when you live with them every day. Getting those details right makes the kitchen feel cared for.” When swapping hardware, match the existing hole spacing to avoid patching and re-drilling.

3. Ensure the range hood actually works

Clean the hood, replace dirty filters, and verify that both the fan and lighting operate properly. If the fan rattles or lacks power, have a technician inspect it. Grambart stresses performance over looks: “A range hood is a working part of the kitchen, so check its performance before focusing on its appearance.”

Servicing an existing unit is often enough for most sales. If a replacement is necessary, pick one that matches your cooktop output and current setup, and verify whether the unit requires new ductwork before purchasing.

4. Improve task lighting

Replace dead bulbs, match color temperatures across fixtures, and ensure the sink, stove, and primary prep counters are well lit. If upper cabinets cast heavy shadows, consider having an electrician install under-cabinet lighting.

Grambart suggests evaluating the room at different times of day: “Look at the kitchen after dark as well as during the day. A room can photograph well in natural light and still feel difficult to cook in at night. Focus on making the working areas bright and usable before spending on a statement pendant.”

5. Swap worn hardware (mixed metals work fine)

Peeling, damaged, or hard-to-clean faucets and pulls are worth replacing with fixtures that complement the room’s existing aesthetic. Grambart advises selecting hardware based on material durability, protective coatings, and warranty rather than color matching alone—and notes that uniform finishes aren’t mandatory.

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“Brushed stainless steel, brass and copper can all work beautifully in the right setting, but they have different maintenance needs and can age differently,” he explains. “For a sale, choose something that suits the existing kitchen and is straightforward to look after. You do not need to replace every metal finish simply because they are not identical.”

6. Clear floor space before considering an island

Clear everyday appliances off the counters, clear out unnecessary furniture, and ensure all appliance doors swing open fully without obstruction. Removing an oversized table or rolling cart frees up immediate floor space without any construction.

“An island only earns its place if the kitchen still works around it,” Grambart says. “Before adding anything, check the routes between the sink, stove and refrigerator. Buyers should be able to understand how they would prepare a meal and move around the room.”

Where to pause before spending

Before ripping out cabinetry, relocating plumbing, or installing high-end custom features, Grambart recommends consulting a local agent. “Ask your agent to show you comparable homes that have recently sold and explain what buyers expect at your price point,” he recommends.

Align your project scope with market conditions and overall home condition — a minor refresh won’t overcome an inflated asking price. Grambart points out that full renovations aren’t always necessary: “A substantial renovation may make sense where the kitchen is severely deteriorated. In a serviceable kitchen, targeted repairs and a considered refresh may be the more proportionate choice.”