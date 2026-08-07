The Room Luxury Homeowners Are Designing First Isn’t the Living Room

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When a professional restaurateur sets out to build a home, the expectations for hospitality and hosting are inherently elevated. It is no longer just about a beautiful space; it is about creating a seamless, inviting experience for family, friends, and guests. For lead architect Joseph Spierer, designing such a home on a Southern California hillside presented a unique opportunity to rethink the traditional floor plan.

Instead of starting with the sweeping hillside views or a grand entryway, Spierer and his team started where the client’s heart was: the kitchen. The result is a stunning masterclass in indoor-outdoor living, privacy, and purposeful design that perfectly captures the evolving lifestyle needs of the Los Angeles homeowner.

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A Kitchen Built for a Culinary Professional

From the earliest conversations, it was clear this project would revolve around cooking and gathering. “The client knew this home would be about more than beautiful design,” says Spierer. “Hosting family and friends was central to her vision, so we began the design process with the kitchen. From there, the rest of the home evolved around it.”

(Courtesy of Chad Mellon)

A standard kitchen wouldn’t suffice for a professional working in hospitality. The space had to operate with the rigorous efficiency of a commercial kitchen while maintaining the warmth and inviting atmosphere luxury residence. Spierer’s team integrated highly specialized features into the space, including a glass-front refrigerator, a dedicated rotisserie, a French door oven, and an expansive professional range. A sprawling butler’s pantry was also added to keep the heavy prep work and storage out of sight.

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Functionality, however, didn’t mean sacrificing aesthetics. Material selections were carefully curated for durability while injecting rich character into the room. To solve the age-old problem of the host being isolated from their guests, Spierer incorporated two distinct kitchen islands. One is strictly for food preparation, while the second acts as a gathering hub, complete with an attached banquette for casual dining. “This layout allows the host to remain connected to guests without sacrificing efficiency,” Spierer explains. Guests can dine around one island, while the host cooks and entertains them on the other.

Reimagining the Backyard as a Central Courtyard

Instead of pushing the outdoor living space to a traditional rear backyard, the home is intricately organized around a central courtyard. “The courtyard isn’t a backyard that’s used occasionally,” Spierer notes. “It’s woven into daily life.”

Most of the home’s primary rooms, including the kitchen, the office, and the primary bedroom, open directly onto this central space. By orienting the windows inward toward the courtyard rather than strictly outward toward the surrounding landscape, the design creates an intimate, protected oasis. It serves as a true extension of the home, featuring a custom outdoor kitchen and a fireplace that transforms the area into a year-round gathering space.

(Courtesy of Chad Mellon)

Remarkably, the home’s primary dining space isn’t located inside at all. It sits directly within the courtyard. Whether the family is moving between rooms, working from home, or hosting a large party, they are constantly engaging with the outdoors. One of the architect’s favorite design moments is the transition from the entry bar room into the courtyard, a passage that perfectly frames the hillside views while creating a seamless border between inside and out.

To Move or to Renovate? Creating What You Can’t Find

In the competitive Los Angeles real estate market, “renovation vs. moving” is a constant debate for homeowners. For clients weighing a major remodel against buying a new property, this hillside home serves as a powerful testament to what is possible when you commit to an existing site. Spierer notes a growing trend in his practice. Clients who scour the market only to realize their dream home doesn’t actually exist yet.

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“What we’re seeing across our practice is that many clients come to us after realizing that what they are looking for is not something they are able to find through their search, but something that needs to be created,” he explains. Rather than settling for a house on the market that met only half of those needs, they chose to collaborate with an architect to build a home shaped by their daily routines and the specific geography of their lot.

The Future of Southern California Home Design

“As a response [to open kitchens], there is a need for areas that support daily function while keeping living spaces clean,” Spierer points out. “The butler’s pantry has become increasingly common as a space for keeping preparation and storage out of sight, allowing the main kitchen to remain presentable.”

Furthermore, the rigid, predefined rooms of the past are giving way to adaptable environments. The boundaries between the kitchen, indoor living, and outdoor spaces are dissolving into a single, cohesive experience. Because the primary dining space in this home is located within the courtyard, there is a natural, unbroken flow between preparing a meal, sharing it, and spending time together afterward. “The future of residential design is not about larger homes,” Spierer concludes, “but about creating more meaningful connections between people and spaces.”