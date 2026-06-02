Are Prefab and Modular Homes Finally Becoming Luxury?

There is a particular kind of exhaustion that sets in when everything is possible. Anyone who has ever stared down a blank renovation or watched a contractor shrug and say, “Whatever you want,” knows it. Choice, in theory, is the ultimate luxury. In practice, it often stops people cold. For homeowners who lost everything in the devastating fires, decision fatigue can be paralyzing.

In an exclusive first look, Builders Workshop, in partnership with Marsh McLennan is launching RESET, a pre-designed, high-end housing initiative engineered to optimize the reconstruction process in high-risk zones.

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Evaluating the Hidden Economic and Temporal Costs of Custom Construction

Architectural design and engineering alone can take quite some time, coupled with permitting, which can add months of delay. RESET is pairing architecture firms EYRC Architects, Montalba Architects, RIOS, and Woods + Dangaran to create a collection of high-end, pre-designed modular homes that offer disaster victims an architecturally distinguished path forward from day one.

(Photo Credit: Studio Collin Cobia / David Schnabel)

“A community-wide disaster creates a decision-making crisis for many families,” says David Montalba, FAIA, SIA, founding principal of Montalba Architects. “They are suddenly forced to navigate insurance, permitting, financing, and emotional loss all at once. We recognized early on how daunting it would be for clients to rebuild something they never imagined needing to rebuild. A pre-designed rebuild framework can ease some of the decision fatigue and the resulting paralysis. Through this approach, homeowners can immediately engage with a set of carefully considered, architecturally significant designs that are already aligned with zoning, resiliency, construction efficiency, and permitting goals, instead of having the process drag on for months. That compression of time is incredibly important both psychologically and economically.”

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Montalba views the architect’s role as beginning far earlier than the production of construction documents. “It starts with providing structure during a moment of instability. Architecture can act as a form of stewardship to help communities recover, while incorporating longer-term resilience balanced by design that is thoughtful, enduring, and connected to place.”

(Photo Credit: Studio Collin Cobia / David Schnabel)

According to Joseph Dangaran, AIA, founding partner of Woods + Dangaran, the framework shifts the initiation point of the project. “The rebuild framework allows owners to have a baseline design completed so that many of the decisions that can be overwhelming have already been thoughtfully taken under consideration. The architect’s role is similar to that of a custom new construction project; however, certain constraints inherent within the kit-of-parts approach allow for efficiencies in cost and timeline.”

By standardizing these baseline elements, the initiative establishes cost predictability from the start. Takashi Yanai, FAIA, partner at EYRC Architects, notes the practical upside: “With RESET, homeowners will have clarity on Day One. They will know exactly what their new home will look like and how much it will cost to build.”

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“Many homeowners who have lost their homes are now facing complex decisions they never anticipated having to make,” Yanai continues. “For the majority of Palisades residents, rebuilding a home was never part of their plans, and they are suddenly confronted with the challenges of navigating an unfamiliar design, permitting, and construction process. The RESET team, led by EYRC Architects and Builders Workshop, has already invested the time and expertise to design a beautiful family home and work through the critical details of permitting and construction logistics. We have established how the home will be built, what it will cost, and a clearer path to how it can be insured. By providing these answers upfront, the program significantly reduces or eliminates the lengthy timelines typically associated with design, permitting, bidding, and cost estimating.”

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How Modular System Integration Mitigates Wildfire Risk Through Volumetric Form

While fire-resilient design discussions in California typically focus on exterior material selection and defensible landscaping, the RESET initiative integrates fire-hardening strategies directly into the home’s primary massing and structural geometry.

“One of the main considerations of our design for RESET is the elimination of overhangs and protruding elements,” Dangaran explains. “This greatly reduces the potential for embers to be caught in the connections of horizontal to vertical construction. The impact on our design is a simplification of volume and form.”

A minimalist two-story home with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, clean architectural lines, and a seamless connection to the outdoors. (Photo Credit: Studio Collin Cobia / David Schnabel)

Simone Lapenta, Associate Principal of Design at RIOS, echoes this emphasis on geometric resilience over additive fireproofing. “The most consequential fire-resilient decisions are built into the shape and form of homes, ones you don’t immediately see. The designs are more compact, reducing the surface area exposed to heat and embers. We also eliminated features like deep roof eaves and complex re-entrant corners where wind-driven embers can collect and ignite. The roof is treated as the home’s most critical protective surface. These decisions are not concessions to safety at the expense of architecture. The home has a more intentional form because resilience was considered from the beginning.”

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EYRC Architects also re-evaluated site orientation to limit fire propagation between adjacent properties. “Unlike many new homes that maximize floor area by extending to the property setback lines, EYRC’s design intentionally pulls away from neighboring structures,” Yanai says. “By understanding how fires typically spread through residential neighborhoods, we have taken a thoughtful approach that increases defensible space and reduces the potential for fire transmission between properties. This strategy not only enhances fire resilience but also supports design qualities that we strive for in our work: abundant natural daylight, improved views, and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape. The more private side of the home is designed with mostly solid exterior walls and non-combustible, steel-framed construction, providing an exceptionally high level of fire resistance while reinforcing privacy and durability.”

(Photo Credit: Studio Collin Cobia / David Schnabel)

“Material selection is critical, of course, but resilience has to be integrated throughout the design, whether through massing, spatial organization, or the relationship between the building and the landscape,” Montalba notes. “For RESET, we focused on simplifying the building, reducing areas where embers can accumulate by controlling building mass and roof forms. Openings are strategically placed and protected. Simplification of the concept was important to craft a home that feels calm and intentional, rooted in the environment and connected to light.”

Structural Stability and Long-Term Finish Performance

A core differentiator of the RESET production model is the shift away from standard wood framing to cold-formed steel (CFS) construction. Wood is a dynamic, organic material that naturally expands and contracts based on ambient humidity and seasonal shifts. This ongoing movement frequently results in post-construction defects, including nail pops, drywall fissures, misaligned door frames, and gaps in interior trim.

Geoff Hackett, founder of Builders Workshop, details the engineering advantages: “Cold-formed steel does none of that. It is dimensionally stable, does not absorb moisture, and holds the exact shape it was rolled and fastened into regardless of humidity or temperature swings. Galvanized steel studs carry a metallic zinc coating that resists corrosion, and because steel is inorganic, there is nothing in the framing for termites to eat or for mold and rot to take hold in. The frame that goes up on day one is the same frame, in the same geometry, decades later.”

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“In a RESET home, that stability is something you feel,” Hackett continues. “Walls stay straight, corners stay true, and floors stay flat. Finishes perform the way they were designed to, not just at the time of move-in but for the life of the home. Crown molding, large-format tile, full-height cabinetry, flush reveals, and minimalist trim details all rely on a frame that doesn’t move, and steel delivers that precision.”

Beyond physical performance, non-combustible framing delivers financial and psychological benefits. “Knowing your home is built from non-combustible structural components changes how it feels to live there,” Hackett points out. “And when your insurance premium reflects that resilience, when a carrier offers a reduced rate because your home was built to limit their risk of a loss, that is a monthly reminder that you made a decision that protects your family and your investment. For Palisadians rebuilding right now, it may be the most important thing.”

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Balancing Design Quality and Customization

The core architectural challenge of the RESET initiative is maintaining premium design quality and individual expression within a system optimized for speed, precision, and repeatability. “From our perspective, there are no tradeoffs,” Dangaran says. “Our typical design process utilizes structural grids and modularity for all of our custom homes, not just the RESET design.”

“For us, modularity is not about uniformity; it’s about establishing a framework that allows quality and efficiency to coexist,” Montalba adds. “The grid creates discipline in terms of structure, fabrication, and coordination, but within that framework, there is still significant opportunity for variation in design. The tradeoff is that you give up a certain level of customization. But it’s the consistency and the pre-approved design that make permitting, procurement, and construction more streamlined.”

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“EYRC Architects embraced both the challenge and discipline of designing within a grid system,” Yanai notes. “Inspired by the Case Study Houses of the post-WWII era, we see tremendous potential in combining thoughtful design with modern construction technologies that can deliver higher quality, greater efficiency, and better value. The grid system encouraged a highly intentional design process, helping us refine every decision and create a clear, cohesive architectural vision. By resolving key design decisions early in the process, the RESET team is able to deliver a highly coordinated project that can be built with greater speed, precision, and predictability.”

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The assumption that infinite customization always yields superior living environments is giving way to an appreciation for professional curation and systemic efficiency. Yanai explains that instead of starting from scratch, homeowners can select a prefab home that has already been carefully designed and coordinated. And Dangaran adds that there “are opportunities within our design to allow homeowners and their families to customize the home to fit their specific needs.”

(Photo Credit: Studio Collin Cobia / David Schnabel)

“The emotional piece is at the heart of the entire program,” Montalba emphasizes. “People are not simply replacing square footage…they are trying to rebuild a safe space, a memory, and a sense of belonging after profound loss...and starting completely from scratch can feel overwhelming when a family is already exhausted by uncertainty, so we wanted to lessen that burden without sacrificing thoughtful design.”

In volatile real estate markets and climate-stressed areas, real luxury is shifting from endless options to expert execution. By leveraging pre-approved, high-end modular frameworks, resilient residential design can be available before an emergency demands it.

