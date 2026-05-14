Your Home Looks Great, but How Does It Sound? Why Auditory Design is Trending

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Undoubtedly, interior design is increasingly focusing on how a room feels and sounds, not just how it looks.

I recently moved to a new home in Los Angeles. The apartment was a blank slate, and as an interior design writer, I knew I would have to bring in what I knew about auditory and sensory design to make it truly warm and inviting. If you’re looking to go the same route and would like to incorporate auditory and sensory design into your home, you’re in the right place.

Here’s an expert-approved guide on how to improve the acoustic quality and sensory experience of your home.

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Incorporate Natural Materials That Have Depth And Age Gracefully

Interior designers suggest choosing furnishings crafted using natural materials, which have material depth and feel comforting to touch.

“True sensory design starts with material depth. Instead of flat, synthetic finishes, choose materials that carry natural variation and texture, real wood with visible grain, honed or ribbed stone, fluted finishes,” mentions interior architect Alyssa Anselmo . “Not only do these look richer, they absorb and diffuse sound differently, softening a space in a way glossy, uniform materials never can.”

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According to the experts, while furnishings with natural materials are typically more expensive, they are worth it as they age beautifully rather than breaking easily. “No one likes a person who pretends to be something they are not. Fake materials have the same effect on highly tactile and perceptive people. Real materials patina and break down slowly. They show their age like we do,” adds Chris Collins, interior designer and founder of The Analog Room.

Light room with dimmable lighting. Minimal interior with round table and armchairs. (Courtesy of Gabby Bourne)

“Tiles that pretend to be wood, vinyl that pretends to be leather or porcelain that pretends to be marble may look similar in photos, but the difference in application usually gives it away right away. Therefore, you should strive to be true to the material!”

Carefully Consider The Lighting Of The Room

According to interior designers, lighting plays an important role in helping craft the ambiance of a space. They suggest opting for three separate light sources that can be used for different functions.

Soft dimmable lighting for kitchen with hanging chandeliers. (Courtesy of Gabby Bourne)

“One of the biggest factors affecting the feel of a room is lighting. I recommend at least three light sources (accent lamps and wall lights) in every room, especially in living and sleeping areas,” notes Libby Fehsenfeld, redesign and home staging consultant at Tralala Interiors. “To create a soft, ambient glow, make sure your lightbulbs are under 800 lumens (brightness) and 3,000K (yellow/warm color temperature).”

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Moreover, experts advise always incorporating dimmable lighting, which can be adjusted at different times of the day. “Dimmable lighting is a hallmark of refined sensory design, allowing a home to transition effortlessly from bright and energizing during the day to soft and calming in the evening,” adds real estate agent Alicia Rivett. “Thoughtful lighting combined with rich textures creates a home that feels warm, quiet, and comfortably luxurious.”

Kitchen walls minimal design and decoration in light-blue palette. (Courtesy of Ethan Charles Design)

Don’t Neglect The Ceiling And The Walls

Interior designers also suggest utilizing sensory and auditory design elements to drastically change how a room is experienced. They recommend incorporating textured wall finishes to visually and acoustically transform spaces.

Minimal light room with layer textiles sofa and armchairs. (Courtesy of Tala Fustok)

“One meaningful way to incorporate auditory design at home is by introducing textured wall finishes such as lime plaster or upholstered wall panels in more intimate spaces like a study, media room, or bedroom,” says Minnie Bhatt, interior designer and founder of Minnie Bhatt Designs. “These surfaces help diffuse sound rather than allowing it to bounce sharply off flat walls, which instantly makes the room feel quieter and more composed. The result is a space that feels acoustically softer without the need for anything overtly technical.”

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Moreover, as per the designers, the ceiling is the most overlooked surface for controlling sound in a space.

“Installing an acoustic ceiling panel system absorbs echo at its source and immediately makes a room feel calmer and more intimate. It’s a single design move that changes both how a space sounds and how it’s experienced,” declares Mustafa Khamash, architect and founder of KART Group.

Add Textiles To Craft An Auditory And Sensory ‘Cocoon’

Lastly, interior designers remind us to use textiles to create spaces that are cozy and calming.

“In media rooms, we utilize floor-to-ceiling track drapery, high-pile area rugs and plush, upholstered seating to create an auditory and sensory ‘cocoon.’ The thick layers of blackout drapery do more than just darken the space for optimal viewing. It absorbs high-frequency sound reflections, effectively minimizing echo and shortening reverberation,” states Jess Diab of Jess Diab Studio. “Working in tandem with dense floor covering and deep, cushioned seating, the room holds sound rather than bouncing it, resulting in a sensory experience that feels acoustically refined rather than hollow or overstimulating.”

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