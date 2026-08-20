Why It’s Time to Change the Direction of Your Fan
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- Changing the direction of the ceiling fan can also change the way the room is heated or cooled.
- Having the ceiling fan on the correct spin setting can make climate control more efficient and reduce energy consumption.
- Different ceiling fans are controlled differently, with modern smart models allowing homeowners to change the spin direction through their smartphones.
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When summer temperatures climb, the smallest changes make the biggest difference. The first instinct is to crank the air conditioning into overdrive, but that comes with the caveat of a hike in your electric bill, and not to mention the environmental cost. However, hiding in plain sight in many living rooms and bedrooms is an often-overlooked tool that can drastically improve the cooling of your home: the humble ceiling fan.
For many, a ceiling fan is a fairly simple concept. It spins and cools the room. However, according to the experts at Hunter Fan Company, understanding how the ceiling fan works and, more to the point, the direction in which its blades are spinning, is a critical component of energy-efficient home cooling. All it takes to make the most of your ceiling fan is understanding the mechanics behind it and a small lesson in aerodynamics.
Why the Spin Direction Matters
Many of us simply turn our fans on and never think twice about the actual mechanics behind them. But it turns out, the spin direction is incredibly important for efficiently cooling your home. The team at Hunter Fan Company explains exactly why this simple adjustment makes such a big difference.
“Yes, ceiling fan direction does matter because each rotation pushes the air in opposite directions!” The experts at Hunter Fan Company explained the science behind the spin direction. “In the winter, clockwise-spinning fans create an updraft to circulate warm air throughout the room, while counterclockwise-spinning fans in the summer create a downdraft to cool the area.”
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So, take a quick look up at your ceiling. Make sure that your fan is moving counterclockwise so you get that direct downdraft to cool off the room.
How Does a Ceiling Fan’s Direction Impact Air Conditioning?
While the central air conditioner is doing all the heavy lifting, your ceiling fan is actually its ultimate sidekick. According to experts, the ceiling fan and AC can be paired to spread the cool air throughout the room. Combining the AC with the ceiling fan allows you to spread that crisp, cold air throughout the room, without having to crank up the air conditioner.
“Counterclockwise fans are not just for creating downdrafts. They can also directly impact a home’s energy bill.” Turns out, ceiling fans have something called a “summer mode” that significantly impacts how it functions. “When the fan is in ‘summer mode,’ air conditioners in the home don’t have to work as hard, potentially reducing monthly cooling costs.”
By relying on this natural wind chill effect, you get to stay incredibly comfortable without overworking your HVAC system. It’s a win for your home environment and a major win for your monthly budget.
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How Do You Change The Direction of A Ceiling Fan?
In the past, this usually meant dragging a heavy step ladder out of the garage and reaching for some little dusty switch. Thankfully, modern designs have made things significantly easier.
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“Changing the direction of a ceiling fan depends on the fan model.” According to the experts at Hunter, ceiling fans come with a simple pull switch hanging from the side. This is something many of us are probably familiar with.
More contemporary models have a remote that can change the spin direction or activate seasonal modes. Finally, the most modern Smart ceiling fans, as with most home appliances and gadgets nowadays, can connect to the WiFi and be controlled via your phone or even voice.
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A Holistic Approach to Beating the Heat
A counterclockwise fan is a fantastic starting point, but surviving a major heatwave usually requires a bit more planning. We asked the experts if they had any additional advice for beating that sweltering mid-July heatwave.
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“Remember that ceiling fans use far less energy than air conditioning, often allowing you to raise the thermostat by 4–5 degrees while still feeling cool. This helps homeowners save on electricity bills and reduces pressure on the power grid during periods of high demand. Also consider keeping blinds or curtains closed during the day to block direct sunlight.”
Small, everyday adjustments can truly make a massive difference. By raising your thermostat just a few degrees and shutting your curtains during the sunniest parts of the day, you create a defensive shield against the heat.
The lesson of the day: if you have a ceiling fan, don’t decrease the temperature on your thermostat or put the AC into overdrive to cool off the entire room. Simply turn on your ceiling fan (in counter-clockwise mode) so the blades spread the cool air throughout the space.