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Walking into Chris Pratt’s and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Palisades mansion, you are immediately greeted with an impressive great room. The 30-foot-tall ceiling, the fluted fireplace, and the room’s seamless blend into a cozier family room are finished off with a gorgeous view of the horizon in the backyard.

Design firm Studio Lifestyle handled the project, which was finished in 2021 and was relisted in August 2026. At more than 11,000 square feet, it’s a big house and as is expected of such a large property, there are quite a few design decisions you can replicate in your own home. At the end of the day, it’s not the size that makes this house so comfortable, but the thought behind so many of its areas.

Keep the Grown-Up Spaces Where the Family Is

(Courtesy of LA Times Studios)

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Right next to that central great room is a less formal family room, meant for kids and everyday hanging out and immediately to its right is the bar. It’s also one the way to the indoor-outdoor living space, so the bar is within reach for pretty much any type of get-together.

Putting a bar right near the family room may seem somewhat unorthodox, since it’s an “adult space”. Most home bars will be relegated to basements or dining rooms, where they are not a part of everyday family life.

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However, there’s really no harm in putting adult spaces in areas accessible to the whole family (so long as the bar is locked to the kids, of course). A bar cabinet in the family room works the same way on a smaller scale. Choose one with locking doors, and keep glassware on the upper shelves. This way, when the adults are having their relaxing evening drinks in the family room, they don’t have to separate themselves from the rest of the family.

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Put Screens Where People Already Gather

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The home theater is on the main floor, right off the family room. It acts as a focal point of sorts for the house, as it proudly sits right next to the giant great room. The home theater is soundproof and doubles as a golf simulator. A movie or a round of golf is a few steps from where everyone already is.

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Many homeowners make the mistake of picking a space for a screen or a projector, then build the whole room around it. This is an effective way of designing a home theater room, but the reverse design mentality also works. Don’t create a separate room for the home theater, like in the basement. Instead, make use of the household’s sitting and lounging habits by building the entertainment around that area.

When picking a room for a TV or projector, choose the one closest to the family room or kitchen. A solid door or a few acoustic panels keep the sound in. With no spare room, a media wall in the family room does the job. Whether spending valuable time with the family or hosting guests for an entertaining evening, try adapting screens into existing seating areas, and not the other way around.

Don’t Write Off the Small Rooms

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That great room with the 30-foot-tall ceiling is quite impressive, but it’s not always the best spot for wholesome family time. Smaller spaces tend to be more intimate and have cozier atmospheres. Which is why, right next to the great room, the ceiling is lowered significantly for the open-floor family room where the Pratt-Schwarzenegger family could spend valuable time together.

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Safe to say that most homes probably don’t have a great room, so worrying about the ceiling being too tall to make the room feel intimate is not a common design issue. However, even with a low ceiling, keeping furniture, especially seating areas, too far apart can make the space feel less personal.

Find furniture that fits the room, like a loveseat in place of a sectional, and pull the seating in close. Swap a single bright ceiling light for a couple of low lamps. A rug and some soft throws finish it off. Now, the living space is a lot closer, more intimate, working with the existing space in your home without leaving unnecessary empty spaces.

Mix Warm Wood and Matte Stone in the Kitchen

(Courtesy of LA Times Studios)

Moving on to some visual design trends, the kitchen in the Pratt-Schwarzenegger mansion is paneled in custom wood from end to end. The counters are Grigio Nuvolato marble with a matte finish, which keeps the stone from looking glossy next to all that wood.

What really stands out is the built-in planter for herbs like mint and basil, which can also hold kitchen supplies instead if the herbs don’t last. The butler’s pantry also takes the edge off prep and cleanup, allowing it to be done out of sight, away from the rest of the kitchen.

To replicate this counter design, go for materials such as marble or other natural stone. A countertop planter by the window is not only visually pleasant, but also creates a convenient place to grow fresh herbs. Wood cabinet fronts or a wood-paneled island add the same warmth without redoing the whole room.

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Set Up a Coffee Station

A coffee station is a great area of the house where the family can gather in the morning. Find a counter that’s out of the way of the other kitchen appliances and fill it with all the necessary items: the coffee machine, little packets and capsules of coffee, sugar, creamers, some snacks to go with the coffee, and some hot chocolate for the kids.

The master bedroom in Pratt’s mansion has its own small coffee station and a fridge, so the first cup of the day doesn’t require a trip downstairs.

No counter space left? The easiest solution is a cart that can be moved to different parts of the house depending on where the coffee station is needed. Make it a family ritual to grab a cup after breakfast at the coffee station. This design decision is especially popular with the coffee connoisseurs of the family.

