3 Storage Spaces Every College Freshman Overlooks (And How to Use Them)

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August brings a familiar ritual. Parents and college freshmen fill shopping carts with plastic floor bins and stackable drawers. The problem is that floor space in a tiny dorm room or first apartment vanishes the second the suitcases are unzipped.

According to Allison Mast, Vice President of Pottery Barn Teen and Dormify, the secret to outfitting a small space isn’t buying more bins to organize. It’s shifting the focus to three underutilized zones: the void under a lofted bed, the backs of doors, and vertical wall space.

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The Illusion of Floor Space (and the Power of the Under-Bed)

When trying to make a small room look bigger than it actually is, the instinct is to push everything against the walls and fill the remaining floor area with storage. But relying on exposed bins quickly makes a room feel like a supply closet.

A foldable storage chair with cushioned seats and vertical pockets on the inside. The seat is taken off the storage unit, revealing the contents inside. (Courtesy of Dormify)

Storage ottomans, bed risers, and wall-mounted shelving are all popular small-space solutions, but Mast says the real gap is elsewhere. “One of the most overlooked opportunities is maximizing vertical and hidden storage,” she explains.

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“In small rooms, people tend to focus only on floor space, but walls, doors, and under-bed areas can become highly functional when designed thoughtfully. We also see people underestimate the impact of contained storage. When everything has a designated place, whether through our Storage Ottoman , closet organizers , or an over-the-door mirror with shelving, the room instantly feels calmer and more intentional.”

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The area beneath a lofted or raised bed follows the same logic. Rather than tossing loose items under the frame, underbed storage options that slide in and out keep everyday essentials within reach but out of sight.

Reclaiming Walls and Doors

A bed with two pillows and a cushioned headboard. The bed is twin-sized. (Courtesy of Dormify)

Most dorms and first apartments come with strict lease agreements around wall damage, which often keeps renters from using their most abundant resource....vertical space. What are the highest-impact changes someone can make that are completely renter-friendly? Well, some of the biggest transformations Mast says come from the least permanent update. “We believe temporary spaces should still feel personal. With that in mind, we designed renter-friendly solutions like our No Nails Headboard , No Nails Pinboard , and No Nails Fluted Wall Sconce that add personality without damaging walls.

We also see a lot of impact from versatile storage pieces that combine organization and style, especially in dorms and first apartments where flexibility is essential.”

Furniture That Actually Earns Its Keep

“Multifunctional furniture” is one of the most-searched terms in home design right now. From a design perspective, what separates a piece that actually works from one that just markets itself as multifunctional? “The best multifunctional pieces solve a real problem seamlessly,” Mast notes.

“In small spaces, every item has to earn its place, so functionality should feel like an integral part of the design. We think about how students are actually living day to day, studying, relaxing, hanging out with friends, and how we can support these multiple needs without sacrificing aesthetics. Like a storage cart, which combines organization with built-in tech features, or a storage chair that offers hidden storage while doubling as extra seating, are designed to make a room feel easier to live in, not more crowded.”

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Curing the “Organized Clutter” Syndrome

A space can be technically organized and still feel visually chaotic. Small spaces can easily start to feel cluttered even when they are technically organized. So, what design principles help a compact room feel open and intentional rather than packed? “In small spaces, visual simplicity matters just as much as organization,” Mast advises.

(Courtesy of Dormify)

“A cohesive color palette, multifunctional furniture, and thoughtful layering helps a room feel more open and elevated. We also encourage creating distinct zones for sleeping, studying, and storage, even within a compact footprint. Pieces like our No Nails Headboard help anchor the room without taking up space, while streamlined storage solutions like our array of underbed storage options keep everyday essentials within reach, but out of sight.”

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That’s the throughline across all three overlooked spaces. A cramped dorm room reads as curated rather than cluttered when storage disappears into the design.