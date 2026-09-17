How to Layer Lighting in a Living Room, According to Interior Designers

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Undoubtedly, for years, the overhead chandelier was the focal point of a room. However, designers are now treating overhead lighting as a utility and not a design statement. Instead, they’re suggesting homeowners layer lighting by utilizing four to five small light sources to create pools of light that define different zones.

If you would like to incorporate layered lighting in your home but don’t know how to begin, read on. Here’s an expert-approved guide on how to solve the overhead lighting problem and layer lighting correctly.

Expert-Approved Tips on How to Layer Lighting

1. Choose Lighting Sources Of Varying Heights

As per interior designers, to break away from the flat, sterile look of a single overhead fixture, you need to think about how light travels horizontally and vertically across a room. Distributing fixtures at different levels mimics natural sunlight, which creates a sense of comfort.

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“I think lighting should guide you through a space almost cinematically, creating rhythm, intimacy, and focal moments rather than simply existing for visibility. Spaces feel far more immersive when light is layered at different heights through lamps, sconces, concealed lighting, or smaller pools of illumination that naturally draw the body through the room,” mentions interior architect Alyssa Anselmo. “Good lighting should feel atmospheric rather than performative, almost like the space is glowing from within instead of being flooded from above.”

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Building on this idea of structural levels prevents a room from feeling top-heavy or clinical. By scattering illumination across low and mid-points, you introduce visual texture. “Think of lighting in levels. Something low, something mid-height, something ambient. When light comes from different places in a room it creates interest and a warmth that an overhead fixture alone can never achieve, no matter how beautiful the chandelier is,” adds Xandro Aventajado, interim director of design at Eisen Design House.

(Pinterest via Alyssa Anselmo)

2. Create Dedicated Lighting Zones

In contemporary, open-concept spaces, walls are no longer the primary way to divide a home. Instead, strategically placed accent lighting signals where one functional area ends and another begins.

“A well-placed floor lamp can do much more than provide task lighting- it can help carve out a dedicated reading nook within a larger living room. Positioning a floor lamp beside a comfortable armchair creates a distinct retreat for reading, unwinding, or enjoying a quiet moment,” says Sharon D’mello, architect and founder of Studio Nola. “The focused pool of light naturally draws people towards the corner, giving it a sense of purpose and intimacy without the need for physical partitions. This approach is particularly effective in open-plan homes, where lighting can be used to subtly define different zones.”

3. Incorporate Three Sources of Accent Lighting In Every Room

When it comes to DIY lighting design, if you don’t know where to start, designers recommend relying on a trio of accent pieces to ensure that light bounces harmoniously off different surfaces.

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(Courtesy of Windsor Dalton Designs)

“Lighting can make or break the feel of a room. To create a cozy mood, avoid using the harsh overhead lights, and instead opt for layered accent lighting from multiple sources. I recommend using at least three light sources in every room,” says Libby Fehsenfeld, home staging consultant at Tralala Interiors. “These can be floor lamps, table lamps, wall lamps, and gallery art lights. To avoid things looking overly staged, mix your materials and lamp sizing.”

4. Opt For The Same Color Temperature

According to the experts, one of the most common pitfalls of lighting design is to mix mismatched bulbs. For instance, you don’t want to make the mistake of combining a crisp, blue-toned LED with a warm yellow bulb. Your room will look chaotic!

“See if you can dial in all your lamps to the same color temperature (2200K if you like things moody or 2700K if you like things a bit brighter),” states Chris Collins, interior designer and founder of The Analog Room. “This means all your fixtures. Don’t mix and match color temperatures! And bring your lamp or bulb to the store and plug it in when shopping for lamps or lampshades. The temperature of the bulb will affect the way the lampshade looks.”

5. Don’t Get Rid Of The Chandelier

Embracing layered lighting doesn’t mean that you should toss your overhead chandelier.

“The biggest lighting mistake is relying on one overhead fixture to do all the work. We approach lighting in layers now using lamps, sconces, picture lights, and softer pools of light create atmosphere and make a home feel lived-in rather than overly lit. The chandelier becomes part of the composition instead of the entire moment,” says Meredith Owen, founder and principal of Meredith Owen Interiors.

(Courtesy of Molly Culver)

6. Ensure You Have Even Layered Light Throughout And Make It Dimmable

Lastly, interior designers suggest always aiming to strike a balance between aesthetics and utility. While a trendy lamp might look like a piece of sculpture, it still needs to serve a practical purpose in your daily routine. Additionally, if you can install smart lighting controls, that would give you total mastery over the room’s energy.

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