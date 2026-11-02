Inside Lizzo’s Former ‘Treehouse’ Home: 5 Ways to Bring the Outdoors In

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Of all the motifs and themes you would expect from a $15 million estate, a treehouse is unlikely to come to mind. However, here it is: a glass wall running the entire length of the main hallway in this Beverly Hills house, opening directly onto the inner courtyard shaded by oak trees. This property was purchased by singer and songwriter Lizzo in 2022, who updated the interiors before selling it two years later. Prior to that, Harry Styles lived in this exact spot. Builders eventually tore that original structure down to construct this modern version.

It goes without saying that the property has quite a bit of history. However, it’s also an impressive example of bridging the indoor and outdoor environment. Here are five design lessons the famous “Treetop” estate has to teach about bridging the indoors with the outdoors.

SPACES Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Advertisement

1. Plan Around Existing Trees

The easy and quick method of designing your home in accordance with your landscape is to clear everything, build, then plant new trees and shrubbery once construction has been completed. This house proudly demonstrates the opposite.

The “Treetop” works around the natural environment. Instead of tearing down the trees on the property, the architects bent the L-shaped floor plan around the yard to ensure the windows face the trees rather than neighboring houses. The same exact design decision was made with the backyard pool and its location. Instead of clearing your property of flora and flattening the landscape for construction, try working with what nature has provided. Mark the mature trees worth keeping before planning an addition or a patio extension. Think of natural focal points, such as large trees or views of the surrounding nature.

2. Match Indoor and Outdoor Wood Tones

(Courtesy of LA Times Studios)

Advertisement

You know how food generally tastes best when it’s made of in-season, local growing ingredients? The same can somewhat be applied to interior design.

The interior relies on materials typically found outdoors. The interior utilizes wood, glass, steel, and natural stone to highlight organic textures, and wood paneling or slat walls can add warmth and dimension to a room. The kitchen features deep walnut cabinets and quartzite counters. The decks are made of durable ipe, a dense tropical hardwood that over time turns a soft silver if left untreated. It remains a highly popular choice for outdoor flooring exposed to heavy weather. When you want indoor finishes to echo the exterior palette, a wall treatment can add texture, depth, warmth, and architectural character.

RELATED: 5 Design Ideas to Steal From Sam Raimi’s Windsor Smith-Designed Home

A similar design decision to this would be to pick a specific wood tone and repeat it inside and out. For example, pairing walnut-toned interior cabinets with a similarly stained outdoor deck, or using vertical wood slats or louvered structures, creates a cohesive look and a contemporary linear rhythm. This way there is a visual correlation between the inside of your house and the outside. The best wall treatment depends on style, budget, and the room’s purpose.

3. Build Around a Central Courtyard

The side garden of the Treetop estate with an overhead hallway above a small patio or deck.

The “Treetop” estate is organized around the glass-lined hallway which wraps around the central courtyard. This is a very deliberate design, making the central courtyard visible from almost anywhere in the house.

To further accentuate this focal point, an atrium with skylights delivers daylight to the heart of the estate. On a sunny afternoon, even the centermost area of the house receives as much sunlight as the exterior rooms. Now, not all houses have a massive central courtyard like this estate. To replicate this design element, you don’t need to dig up the center of your home. Create more windows that look out towards the garden, plant more trees and shrubbery for denser flora, and create avenues for natural light to brighten up everything.

Advertisement

4. Dedicate a Room to Resting

The “Treetop” property is built almost like a museum, showing how decorative wall treatments can range from simple paint to more complex architectural finishes, with spaces dedicated to sitting down, resting, and disconnecting for a more calming experience. These meditation areas come with plush seating, soft light, textured rugs , and minimal furniture to break up the otherwise loud interior. Wallpaper can introduce patterns and colors that paint alone cannot achieve. Textured wallpaper can also conceal minor cosmetic imperfections.

Resting zones don’t require a ton of empty space. Find a quiet corner near a window, put a large potted plant there, add a comfortable place to sit, and there it is. Plaster and texture finishes can create a unique, tactile surface in a restful space. Make a rule to keep screens and gadgets out of that area and that’s as good a resting corner as one can get. Upholstered walls can also help by absorbing sound and reduce echo in a relaxation area.

5. Orient the Bedroom Toward Nature

(Courtesy of LA Times Studios)

The “Treetop’s” primary suite is nearly 1,000 square feet. Despite its size, it still includes glass walls and a private balcony to create even more space, both physically and visually. Every design decision made attempts to surround the bed with as much visible foliage as possible.

This design can be replicated by simply turning the bed towards the biggest window or the one with the best view. Even if some sacrifices have to be made, such as a smaller headboard or greater distance from the nearest outlet, this simple organizational decision can have a major impact on how much the bedroom feels in tune with the surrounding nature.