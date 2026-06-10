Interior Design Experts Say These 7 Furniture Mistakes Instantly Make Your Home Look Old

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As a certifiable interior design enthusiast, every June, in addition to clearing out clutter for the new season, I also rethink the furniture, soft furnishings, and decor pieces that occupy valuable space in my home.

Over the years, I’ve realized that there are several items that instantly date your home, and I’ve been on a mission to replace them before summer fully takes over. To get a head start, I reached out to a few interior designers and experts to create the ultimate checklist.

Here’s their best advice.

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1. Ditch Generic Coffee Table Books for Meaningful Decor

As per the experts, it’s best to get rid of generic coffee table books that are aesthetically pleasing but don’t mean anything to you. Alternatively, interior designers recommend picking decor pieces that you truly care about or have some meaning to you.

“I think it’s time to let go of those generic, photography or branded coffee table books that no one ever opens. Only if you can hardly curb your passion for that particular brand, then maybe keep it. But leave it open on one of your favorite pages,” remarks Chris Collins, interior designer and founder of The Analog Room.

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“In 2026, there are other items that can go on a coffee table than generic books. Vintage clocks, candle holders and silver and brass trays with light patina may be nice layers as well. Flower vases and other accents in different heights that add a pop of color can also work well. The idea is that less can be more. Also, there is nothing wrong with the coffee table to show a bit more of its surface.”

2. Swap Oversized Coffee Tables for Clustered Side Tables

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Experts recommend choosing clusters of small coffee tables instead of one large coffee table. They suggest that groups of coffee tables and side tables instantly make a living room feel larger than it is, and make it more visually arresting.

The second item on your checklist should be a bed skirt. While a bed skirt is functional, it also instantly dates your bedroom. Instead, interior designers suggest choosing a wooden or upholstered bed frame with rails.

“I would toss any type of bed skirt. I know we sometimes see them make a comeback, but please, let’s stop trying to make it happen. Not only does it look like it is 100 years old, but they also collect so much dust, and who knows what is hiding under the bed!” says designer Ethan Charles Greenfeld, founder and principal designer at Ethan Charles Design. “I have never seen an attractive bed skirt, and if any of my clients ever have one, that is the very first thing to go.”

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4. Stop Buying Matching Furniture Sets

Experts believe that super matchy-matchy furniture sets, especially in the bedroom, have to go. Alternatively, they suggest choosing unique furniture pieces that are a mix of different styles and materials, for a sophisticated and layered feel. “One of the most common ways to make a home feel dated is with overly matching furniture sets where every piece looks like it came from the same showroom collection,” says Alicia Rivett, an estates agent at The Agency Beverly Hills. “Homes tend to feel more elevated and inviting when there’s a balanced mix of textures, finishes, and furniture pieces that feel personal rather than overly coordinated. Layering vintage finds or unique accent pieces alongside newer furnishings can instantly create a more timeless, collected look.”

Many designers also consider gallery walls extremely dated, and suggest replacing them with a smaller, carefully arranged group of artwork and a few distinctive accents.

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“They do have their place if you have a collected grouping of mementos that you’d like to show. But if you have a blank wall somewhere, don’t just think automatically to a full gallery grouping. Think of various scaled pieces to fill the space as a whole,” states Alison Green, principal designer and co-owner of Élan Design House. “For instance, a taller wall sconce, with a small piece of art or textural piece, and then maybe a decorative chair or table in front of the wall for more dimension. Try to think of the wall as the background, and the foreground in front of the wall you can utilize as the rest of your canvas to pull it all together.”

6. Ditch Mass-Produced Word Art for Original Pieces

Another item that interior designers are voting off the island is mass-produced artworks that spell out thoughts or feelings. “If you want to instantly refresh a space, replace uninspired signage with something that feels collected, personal, or beautifully made,” says interior designer Windsor Dalton. “A small oil painting, an antique mirror, or even a piece from a local artist will always feel more elevated than something that looks like it was purchased in the same aisle as a seasonal throw pillow and a cupcake-scented candle.”

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Experts advise opting for original artworks or vintage pieces in place of these mass-produced ones to craft a more serene and inviting setting. “Homes feel far more elevated and personal when the walls reflect meaningful art, collected pieces, or even beautiful negative space instead of phrases that literally tell us how to feel. Removing overly themed signage instantly creates a calmer, more timeless environment,” Meredith Owen, founder and principal of Meredith Owen Interiors , adds.

7. Stop Layering Decorative Bed Pillows

Furthermore, interior designers and stylists suggest choosing simple bedding sets. Having layers of decorative pillows on your bed is extremely out of style, according to some experts and can date your interior design. “The multiple decorative pillows of various sizes and shapes are out. Just a simple row of sleeping pillows on the back, euro pillows in front and one lumbar if necessary,” says Alison Green of Élan Design House. “This is giving your bed a more refined look, less fussy, and more inviting to want to jump in at the end of the day instead of having to throw all the pillows off the bed.”