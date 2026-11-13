What Quincy Jones’s Estate Can Teach About Designing a Home for Hosting Guests

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The entrance to Quincy Jones’ Bel Air mansion is full of natural light and greenery. Despite its proximity to Los Angeles, the city doesn’t appear on the horizon until you reach the main living room, a deliberate design choice. In fact, almost every corner of this mansion feels deliberate, and that for a very important reason.

Quincy Jones, the legendary producer of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and executive producer of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” bought the land in 1972. He spent the next 3 decades working on the house and continued living here until his death in November 2024.

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To bring his vision to life, Jones had some help: architect Gerald “Jerry” Allison. Allison was Jones’s high school friend and co-designed the famous Palace of the Lost City resort in South Africa. The house loosely follows that resort. The estate covers 25,000 square feet on 2.3 acres, has five bedrooms and 17 bathrooms across two stories and three wings.

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What really makes the design of this estate so clever is that Quincy deliberately created it to feel like a resort or hotel. Each wing housed different companies: one for himself and his relatives, one for having friends over, and one for hosting guests. Here’s what homeowners can learn from this design philosophy and use in their own interior designs.

Save the View for the Main Room

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When the house has a good view, be it of a sleek city skyline, a gorgeous natural vista, or even a sweeping backyard or patio, it’s very tempting to have it visible from every corner of the interior. The downside is that the most gorgeous views can lose their flair.

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Quincy’s mansion deliberately hides the gorgeous view of the city all the way until one reaches the main living room. This way, entering the mansion feels like a buildup as one makes their way to the living room. Pretty much an architectural crescendo.

The entry stays simple and bright. Guests walk through it first, then see the city spread out below the living room windows.

Keep your entry simple, with a console and a lamp, and point guests toward your best view or main room. Don’t bombard guests with striking decor or overstimulating designs. On party nights, keep the path clear of coats and bags.

Keep the Party Rooms Together

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The social rooms are grouped in the central wing. The circular living room sits under a domed ceiling. It has a seated bar and a library nook. Nearby, a wine room with a tasting bar and cellar sits next to the game lounge and cabana.

Guests can go from the bar to the game lounge without passing a bedroom. This maintains a natural flow for guests throughout the house, while maintaining privacy for the bedrooms. Meanwhile, the family’s rooms are in a separate wing.

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Put the bar cart or wine storage a few steps from your main seating area. Keep the powder room on the same side of the house, so guests don’t end up in the bedroom hallway. If needed, organize the furniture in such a way that the room naturally flows to rooms that the guests will be transitioning to and from, such as the bathrooms, kitchen, or the backyard.

Break Up Big Rooms

The atrium is the largest space in the house, with tall ceilings and light coming in from above. It’s set up as several small seating areas, each sized for a few people. There’s also room to play music.

Many other spots on the property are designed to feel intimate, even with 2.3 acres to work with.

The room doesn’t need to be the size of an atrium to feel too large when hosting intimate social gatherings. Even standard living rooms can have this problem. Instead of leaving a big open space, create little coves for guests to use as separate gathering spots. Keep the snacks and drinks table away from the central sofa set. Set up a small coffee table and chairs in another corner.

This way, the gathering can be naturally broken up into smaller groups to make conversation easier.

Give Guests a Second Stop

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One of the best-known rooms in the Jones’ estate is the home theater. Guests can settle in there after dinner and watch something together. There’s also the terrace that is accessible through the main room, with he infinity pool looking toward the ocean, with the city below.

You may not have space for a home theater and your pool might not have the Los Angeles skyline as its view, but even a humble living room with a large TV or a really high-quality stereo set can be the centerpiece of the event.

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Once the event’s energy has gone down and everyone is more mellow, pick one place guests can move to, like the patio or a den with a movie ready to go. If you can plan this ahead, the social gathering will go by smoothly as guests seamlessly move from dinner and drinks to whatever entertainment you have planned for them.

Keep the Private Rooms Separate

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The east wing of Quincy’s estate holds the kitchen with a butler’s pantry, the formal dining room, the family room and the primary suite. The suite has walk-in closets, a fitness room, a den and a balcony.

The west wing has three guest bedrooms, the recording studio, the screening room and a security office. So overnight guests don’t need to pass through the owner’s private rooms.

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If you’re planning the spot for your next guest room, try to keep it on the other end of particularly high-traffic or private areas, such as your own bedroom or home office. This way, guests won’t feel awkward inconveniencing you as you work or rest and will have a little privacy for themselves.

Keep at least one door between the party and your own space, and keep it closed.