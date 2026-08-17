The Layered Window Look Designers Are Obsessed With Right Now

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For a very long time, the standard approach to window treatments was strictly functional. You have curtains, you have blinds; what more do you need?

Modern interior design trends are defying this basic approach to window decoration, with groupings of different materials, colors, and shapes being used to give the room that extra bit of style and personality. To help understand this design trend, Haley Weidenbaum, the co-founder of Everhem, shared her expert advice on why this aesthetic is resonating so deeply with homeowners today and some fantastic tips on how to execute this layered approach perfectly without it feeling dated.

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Establishing a Clear Fabric Hierarchy

The “double-dressed” window look is definitely gaining real traction right now. If you have never layered window treatments before, it can feel a little bit overwhelming to know where to begin. According to Weidenbaum, it all comes down to finding the right balance before you even start shopping.

(Courtesy of Jessica Alexander)

“Achieving a successful look requires establishing a clear hierarchy between your fabric weights and functions,” Weidenbaum notes. “For example, you could pair a structured, blackout-lined, flat Roman shade with softer, lightweight sheer drapery.”

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(Courtesy of Cedar & Oaks)

She adds that contrasting materials should work together harmoniously, without creating clutter. “The key is ensuring the two materials complement each other rather than compete for attention in the space,” says Weidenbaum. “When done right, this balance allows the window to feel intentionally designed, deeply textured, and effortlessly functional.”

Mastering Contrasting Silhouettes

Certain pairings keep showing up consistently in beautifully designed spaces. You will frequently see combinations like cafe curtains layered with floor-length drapery or sheers under a structured Roman shade. These specific combinations work incredibly well because they create unexpected visual interest.

“These combinations work so beautifully because they play with contrasting silhouettes,” Weidenbaum explains. “The casual charm of a café curtain set against the clean geometry of a Roman shade creates an unexpected juxtaposition that feels layered, collected, and considered.”

(Courtesy of Jessica Alexander)

To get this right, you need to focus on exact measurements. “Getting it right starts with custom,” Weidenbaum advises. “You’re fitting two distinct silhouettes into the same window, so scale and proportion are everything, and that precision is nearly impossible to achieve with ready-made.”

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She also points out a frequent pitfall for beginners. “Where people most often go wrong is failing to create enough distinction between the two treatments, so the pairing reads as accidental rather than intentional,” Weidenbaum observes. “I always recommend keeping the palette tonal and letting texture do the work. That’s what keeps the layering feeling deliberate rather than chaotic.”

Keeping the Color Palette Cohesive and Tonal

Scale and texture are notoriously tricky to get right when you are decorating smaller rooms. It is easy to overwhelm a compact space if you mix too many heavy materials. Weidenbaum has a very specific strategy for tackling tight quarters so the room still feels airy.

“The secret to balancing diverse textures in tight quarters lies in keeping your color palette strictly cohesive and tonal,” Weidenbaum explains. “I always think about balancing weights, so if you choose a rich, tactile woven wood for the base, your drapery should be a breathable linen that allows for natural light and movement.”

Choosing the wrong fabric weight can ruin the vibe of a small room. “Introducing heavy, dense fabrics like velvet in a tight space can quickly absorb light and make the room feel closed-in,” she warns. By relying on lighter materials, the window feels elevated rather than cluttered.

Investing in a Tailored Fit and Quality Craftsmanship

Custom window treatments can certainly feel intimidating and expensive for first-timers. Understanding where it is worth spending more versus where you can save money makes the process much easier. Weidenbaum believes the true value lies in the craftsmanship.

“Custom window treatments are a craft,” Weidenbaum notes. “The best ones are hand-sewn and meticulously measured because an experienced workroom understands how fabric behaves, how a treatment hangs over time, and how a single inch can change the proportion of an entire room. That’s what makes the difference between a treatment that looks placed and one that feels like it was always meant to be there.”

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This tailored approach is exactly where your budget goes the furthest. “That’s where the investment makes sense,” she adds. “Prioritizing fabric integrity and a tailored fit ensures the fabric pools or kisses the floor exactly as intended, or that a shade functions precisely as desired.”

When it comes to saving money, Weidenbaum recommends looking at the style of the treatment. “Where you can save is in the style,” she says. “A Roman shade requires less fabric and minimal hardware compared to drapery, making it a meaningful cost difference without sacrificing quality.” However, you should always let your room’s architecture dictate the final choice. “That said, let the window dictate the choice,” Weidenbaum warns. “Choosing a Roman purely for budget when the space calls for drapery is where people end up disappointed. You’ve saved money but lost the impact you were after.”

Selecting Hardware from the Very Beginning

Most people treat rods and rings as an afterthought, but they actually have a huge visual impact. Hardware can easily make or break the entire layered look. Weidenbaum views these elements as a critical part of the room’s architecture.

(Courtesy of Chase Daniel)

“I think of hardware as the jewelry of the window, but what I really mean is that it completes the entire composition,” she explains. “A beautifully crafted rod and finial frame the treatment the way a light fixture anchors a room. The art is in the combination of it all. The hardware, the fabric, the pleating, and the way light filters through it together.” When all these elements harmonize, the result is truly stunning. “When those elements are considered as a whole, the result feels intentional in a way that’s hard to articulate but impossible to miss,” Weidenbaum says. “That’s why hardware shouldn’t be selected at the end. It should be part of the conversation from the moment you’re choosing your fabric.”

To get it right, look at the existing finishes in your space. “The finish and style matter just as much as the textile itself,” she concludes. “The best way to approach it is to think about the room as a whole. The metals already present, the tone of the wood, and the light sources. When the hardware feels native to the room rather than added to it, you know you got it right.”