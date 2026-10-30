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Home Tours

OPAL: A New Pinnacle of Beverly Hills Luxury | Offered at $53M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property takes a rare look at one of the most highly anticipated projects to come to market in the city’s history.

OPAL is a magnificent entertainer’s showplace and palatial masterpiece by highly acclaimed designer and developer to the elite Ramtin Ray Nosrati.

Near the world-famous Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive, this ultra-private contemporary chateau is positioned behind a fortress-like enclosure with a motor court for up to twelve vehicles. Cascading waterfalls flow into moat-inspired waters surrounding a grand approach, and towering panes of glass and iron frame views of Downtown L.A. and the Pacific Ocean.

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A bridge path passes a handmade rock mountain wall and a 26-foot tree art installation to the sprawling great room. The two-story dining room features 24-foot ceilings, and the travertine kitchen offers custom appliances, an oversized block island and a catering kitchen. The family room is highlighted by a Brazilian “Tiffany” stone wet bar, and a sightseeing elevator connects all levels. Custom European furnishings are included with purchase.

The owner’s wing boasts one of the largest residential closets ever permitted in Los Angeles, and the primary suite includes a viewing deck, espresso bar, sauna and spa-like bath. The leisure level offers a glass wine-tasting room, movie theatre, wellness gym, nine-screen video wall and billiards beneath viewing windows to the glass-bottom pool, one of two infinity pools. The rooftop features 360-degree vistas, pickleball and fire tables. A barbecue cabana and an eight-car garage complete the estate. The next iteration of opulence has finally arrived, and a new bar is raised.

THE DETAILS

Address: 1360 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Living Area: 19,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Asking Price: $53,000,000
Broker: Carolwood Estates

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CONTACT

Jonathan Nash, DRE: 01943888
(424) 230-6088
jonathan@resnickandnash.com

Home ToursLos Angeles Homes For SaleHot Property

Hot Property

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